Spence vs. Garcia results: Errol Spence Jr. dominates Mikey Garcia with clean-sweep decision

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mikey Garcia dared to be great. Errol Spence Jr. was simply greater.

In front of 47,525 fans at AT&T Stadium, "The Truth" ran roughshod over Garcia en route to a clean sweep on every scorecard, with scores of 120-107, 120-108 and 120-108.

It was one of the most dominant performances over a pound-for-pound fighter that you could imagine. Spence used a stiff jab, effective body punching and his size to stifle Garcia over the course of 12 one-sided rounds. To his credit, Garcia (39-1) held firm despite Spence emptying the artillery on the four-division champion.

It didn't take long for the IBF welterweight champion to make his presence felt. Right from the outset, he committed to the jab and plowed power shots into Garcia's body. Try as he might, Garcia had very little to offer to offset one of boxing's most ducked fighters. As the rounds progressed, Spence ramped up the activity and sat on his punches. After six rounds, Spence further opened up and dug wicked hooks into Garcia's midsection. By the time Garcia sought to counter, his opponent wasn't there to be hit.

In the championship rounds, Spence went after the knockout and put on an absolute power punching clinic as Garcia tried to fight his way back into the bout. Unfortunately for him, he had bitten off more than he could chew and found himself on the wrong side of a decision.

With the win, Spence improved to a perfect 25-0 (21 KOs). Rather than wait for his next opponent, Spence took aim at a living legend: Manny Pacquiao.

"He's broken records here before," Spence said. "He's a legend in the sport and it'd be my honor to fight him next."

Pacquiao entered the ring and seemingly accepted Spence's challenge.

"Yes, why not?" Pacquiao said. "We'll give the fans a good fight. I'm so happy to be here in Dallas and I hope I will be back here soon."

Here's how it all went down:

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia results

Errol Spence Jr. dominates Mikey Garcia with clean sweep decision

RESULT: Errol Spence won every single round on every single card. 120-107, 120-108 & 120-108. An absolute domination.

Round 12 (12:28 a.m.) : Spence has his hands on his hips. I think he’s surprised at Garcia’s ability to survive. Spence landing all kinds of power shots. To his credit, Garcia is still alive. Spence lights into Garcia one more time. He’s smoking Garcia but Mikey won’t go away. One way traffic folks. 10-9 Spence (119-109 Spence)

Round 11 (12:24 a.m.) : Some people are leaving. Spence just tears into Garcia with body shots. OMG. This is rough. Spence press forward. More body work. Hard right hook by Spence moves Garcia into the ropes. Spence is trying to end this now. The body work is savage. Garcia is trying to fight Spence off but the body punching has sapped him of any fight-altering power. Spence is destroying Garcia now. Garcia is trying to fight back but Spence is pummeling him. 10-9 Spence (109-100 Spence)

Round 10 (12:20 a.m.): Spence wants to finish this. Garcia is fighting for respect and lands a couple of shots. But Spence smashes him with a right hook. Oof. Spence lands a bomb of a right hand. Garcia trying to fight his way back into it. But Spence is like a Mac truck. Five punch combination by Spence. Spence is blasting Garcia again. Another round down, another one for Spence. 10-9 Spence. (99-91 Spence)

Round 9 (12:16 a.m.) : Spence rips Garcia with a left hook and a shot to the body. He’s cranking up the pressure. He’s hurting Garcia now. Spence is beating Garcia up now. He’s emptying the artillery. Garcia is getting torn apart. Garcia fights back. He won’t go away quietly but Spence just lit him up the entire round. 10-9 Spence. (89-82 Spence)

Round 8 (12:11 a.m.): We’re approaching the “You need a knockout or a bunch of knockdowns” territory for Garcia. Spence keeps sticking those body shots into Garcia’s abdomen. It has Garcia completely out of sorts and unable to get anything started. Spence with a let hook, right hook. Steps back. Garcia with nothing. 10-9 Spence (79-73 Spence)

Round 7 (12:07 a.m.): Left hook digs to Garcia’s body. That hurt. Garcia is unable to do anything to get Spence off his game. Whenever Garcia thinks to counter, Spence is already out of range. Spence has him standing still. I will say this: Garcia can take a punch and keep coming. 10-9 Spence (69-64 Spence)

Round 6 (12:03 a.m.) : Spence lands a jab and a pair of body shots. He opens up on Garcia. Left hand. Right hook. Garcia lands nothing in return. Hard right hook lands clean on Garcia. Garcia comes firing back. He needs to because Spence is digging now. Pull counter by Spence. He’s running away with this. 10-9 Spence (59-55 Spence)

Round 5 (12:00 a.m.): The scary thing is that Spence hasn’t hit his next gear. He’s just firing. Here comes Garcia. Hard right hook. Combination. Fierce exchange. Garcia is picking up the pace. Spence shreds him with a left hook. Garcia still standing tall. Jab to the body. That one hurt Garcia. Straight left by Spence. Garcia can’t find a home for the counters. Spence has him reconsidering his strategy. 10-9 Spence (49-46 Spence)

Round 4 (11:55 p.m.) : Garcia looking to counter but that Spence jab is opening up the offense. Left hook by Spence. Combination. Garcia needs to do something. Spence is crisp and accurate. Triple jab by Spence lands. Hook to the body. Garcia lands to the body. Hard left hand lands for Spence. Spence whacks Garcia with another left hand and an uppercut. Hard hook to the body. Garcia with a right hand. But this was a Spence round…again. 10-9 Spence (39-37 Spence)

Round 3 (11:52 p.m.): Hard left to the body by Spence. Another body shot by Spence. Another. Straight left down the middle by Spence. Left hook by Spence. Hard left hook by Spence. Garcia takes it well. Spence with a right hook. Spence slams another shot to the body. Thudding hook. This is all Spence in the third. 10-9 Spence (29-28 Spence)

Round 2 (11:48 p.m.) : Garcia trying to find an entry point but Spence is controlling the range with the jab. Left hook by Spence lands on the chin. Garcia pushes forward. Spence slowly opening up the offense. Garcia needs to land something to gain his respect. Garcia lands a right hand. Left hand over the top. Garcia with a combination. Left hook to the body. Hard left by Spence. Business is picking up. Double jab by Spence. 10-9 Garcia (19-19 Even)

Round 1 (11:43 p.m.): Spence starts off aggressive and fires the jab. Chants fill up the stadium for both fighters. Garcia is calm and collected. Spence lands a left hook to the body. Left hand by Spence lands right down the middle. A jab. Mikey misses a slow hook. Spence goes to the body again. Round goes to Spence. 10-9 Spence.

11:32 p.m. : Errol Spence heads to the ring with the Lancaster HS band playing "Mo Bamba" followed by Yella Beezy performing. Pryo. This feels big. It's time.

11:27 p.m: It's time for the main event! Here comes Mikey Garcia with a Mariachi band. Loud section of fans cheering Garcia on in Spence's hometown.

David Benavidez demolishes J'Leon Love in two rounds

11:02 p.m. : The second round finds Love going backward because that aggressive style nearly got him killed in the first round. Benavidez with another five punch combination. A right hook from Benavidez sends Love to the heavens. And the referee stops it. One way traffic. The referee ends it at 1:14. No reason to believe that Benavidez can't destroy everyone at 168. Scary, scary fighter. And he's only 22.

11:00 p.m.: Love is coming forward and Benavidez is picking him off with ease. This won’t last long if this is Love’s strategy. Benavidez blasts Love with a left hook and assaults him with savage power shots. It's only the first round but Love is just getting smoked in there.

10:51 p.m.: A swing bout held us over but we're back at it as David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) is up next against J'Leon Love (24-2-1, 13 KOs). This is Benavidez's first fight back after his suspension from a positive cocaine test last Fall. He lost his WBC 168-pound title and is now on the road back to regaining his title. As for Love, the once highly touted prospect from Mayweather Promotions is looking to get his career back on track after an underwhelming performance against Peter Quillin.

Luis Nery scores four knockdowns on McJoe Arroyo to secure fifth-round TKO

10:10 p.m. : Nery trucks through Arroyo in the fourth round. Arroyo tries everything he can, but Nery drops him twice toward the end of the round. Arroyo's corner has a tough decision to make. Don't let him take any more punishment. They make the right decision and the fight is halted before the fifth round starts. Smart move. Fight another day.

10:05 p.m. : Arroyo has never been stopped before, but he's been down twice to a scintillating Luis Nery. A left hook scores the knockdown in the third round. Arroyo is going to have to do something special, but he simply doesn't have the pop.

10:00 p.m. : Nery's been landing some heavy leather and drops Arroyo with a left hand in the second round. Arroyo is trying to fight him off, but Nery has demonstrated exceptional speed and power.

9:44 p.m. : Up next will be the continuation of the Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry as Mexico's Luis Nery (28-0, 22 KOs) squares off against Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo (18-2, 8 KOs).

Chris Arreola whacks Juan Pierre Augustin for third-round TKO

9:33 p.m.: I guess we found out what happens because Augustin gets whacked by a right hand and his legs turn to spaghetti. Arreola is calmly looking to place a big right hand to tuck him in. A bevy of power shots send Augustin down. He manages to get to his feet and the referee administers what is the equivalent to a drunk driving test. It doesn't take long after that for Arreola to pounce on the wounded Haitian and force the stoppage in the third round.

9:30 p.m .: Arreola is bleeding from the nose. Augustin has landed some shots through two rounds. What's interesting is that Augustin is doing well, but we haven't seen him react to a big shot just. It's almost inevitable that he'll be hit with something heavy.

9:22 p.m .: The PPV is underway with Chris Arreola (37-5-1, 32 KOs) in heavyweight action against Jean Pierre Augustin (17-0-1, 12 KOs). Arreola looks small and in shape.

Charles Martin gets DQ victory after multiple Corbin low blows

8:48 p.m. : In the 8th round, Corbin lands his fourth low blow and the referee has had enough. Charles Martin was going to win anyways, but this stinks. Corbin didn't land over 30 punches in the fight, but about 1/3 of them were below the belt.

8:41 p.m. : Corbin has finally done something, but it won't help him win the fight. For the past three rounds he's been landing low blows. He's lost three points and really has no hope. Eventually, you have to DQ a guy who refuses to not punch anywhere above the belt, right?

8:28 p.m.: It has been all Charles Martin thus far. Corbin's best asset thus far is his ability to take a punch. Entering the fourth round and Corbin is going to have to do something to keep his unbeaten record intact.

8:11 p.m. : Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia. We are kicking off the FS1 broadcast with heavyweights as Charles Martin (25-2-1, 23 KOs) squares off with Gregory Corbin (15-0, 9 KOs). This one is for free and then we'll shift to Fox PPV for the main card at the top of the hour.

Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia fight card

Matchup Class Belt Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia Welterweight IBF David Benavidez vs. J'Leon Love Super middleweight ... Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo Bantamweight ... Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin Heavyweight ... Charles Martin vs. Gregory Corbin Heavyweight ...

