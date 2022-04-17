Errol Spence Jr. does what Dallas Cowboys can’t: make AT&T Stadium home of champions

The latest and greatest fight of the century is coming.

The only thing standing in the way of the much anticipated showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world now are the details.

Spence, who currently holds the IBF, WBC and WBA (Super) titles in the welterweight division, is 28-0 after his TKO victory over Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

Crawford is 38-0 and owns the WBO belt.

“Everybody knows who I want next,” Spence said. “I want Terence Crawford next. That’s the fight that I want. That’s the fight everybody else wants. Like I said, I’m going to get these straps then go over there and take his too. Terence, I’m coming for that belt!”

Crawford tweeted at Spence: “Congratulations, great fight, now the real fight happens. No more talk, no more side of the street, let’s go!”

It’s easily the most anticipated fight since Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and arguably the biggest fight between two Americans since Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Tommy Hearns in the 1980s.

A source said the Spence-Crawford showdown will likely be held in Las Vegas for financial reasons.

Walking off the podium Saturday night, Spence said he will fight Crawford anywhere.

Anywhere should be AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones built it. But it’s Spence’s house now.

The Ugas fight was the third title match in his last four fights for the DeSoto native at AT&T Stadium and he is the only champion who has ever resided there.

His drawing power was on display against the relatively unknown Ugas with 39,946 mostly hometown fans in attendance. And Spence put a show on for the city and the world via pay per view on Showtime.

His championship will, heart and pedigree — things lacking in the Cowboys — set Spence apart.

It showed up Saturday night against Ugas when he suddenly got rocked in the sixth round of a fight he was clearly dominating and lost his mouthpiece.

Dazed, confused and distracted, Spence went looking for it and rocked again. He went up against the ropes in what could have been a knockdown.

Referee Laurence Cole saved him, halting the action so Spence could retrieve his mouthpiece.

“I thought the ref said ‘stop,’ so I stopped,” Spence said. “And then he hit me with three or four shots. That’s my fault. That was a rookie mistake. You’re supposed to protect yourself at all times, and I didn’t do that. I wasn’t out on my feet. I turned and looked at my mouthpiece and he hit me.”

He survived the round and commenced to systematically and violently take apart Ugas in the seventh round with a series of uppercuts.

The ringside doctor advised Cole to stop the fight at 1:44 of Round 10 because Ugas’ right eye was swollen and shut.

Ugas was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth to have his right eye examined.

It was the latest example of Spence rising to the occasion and overcoming adversity.

In 2019, Spence survived being launched from his Ferrari onto the pavement, walking away with minimal injury.

He returned and defeated Danny Garcia on Dec. 5, 2020, also at AT&T Stadium. He was scheduled to fight Pacquiao in August 2021, but was forced to withdraw because of a detached retina that he sustained while sparring.

According to the doctors, Spence is lucky he did not lose the eye.

The Ugas fight was his first bout in more than two years and it’s ironic that it ended with an eye injury.

It also proved that Spence remains the truth in boxing. He is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

And somehow he has gotten better through the layoff, adversity and questions of whether he would be the same again.

“I believe that you’re going to go through trials and tribulations,” Spence said. “I went through a lot of trials. I got tested and I passed the tests due to my upbringing. My mother and my father, always telling me not to quit and not to give up and just believing in myself and my family.

“I wanted to prove [the doubters] wrong and I knew that I could come back. Why would I quit now? I can come back and still be at my best.”

Spence credited his training with Derrick James and his unwavering focus.

That’s the stuff of champions and legends of which the Cowboys could learn something about.

Crawford is next.

Can’t wait.

Just wish it was at Spence’s house, AT&T Stadium.