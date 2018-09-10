Errol Spence blasts Terence Crawford, says fights with Porter and Thurman are more likely

Boxing fans dreaming of seeing a collision course between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford might have to wait longer than desired — much longer.

After Spence confronted the newly crowned WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter in the ring Sunday morning and challenged him to a unifying title fight — to which “Showtime” accepted — Spence rattled off even more names as possible opponents in the future. Some of the boxers mentioned? Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, who just lost to Porter, and even Yordenis Ugas, who is the mandatory challenger for Spence’s IBF welterweight title.

That would leave Crawford out of Spence’s purview. And Spence claims to have his reasons for that. For starters, Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) believes that Crawford’s undefeated record and promoter Bob Arum are “smoke and mirrors.”

“He hasn’t beaten nobody, bro. You can’t name somebody,” Spence told the media early Sunday morning.

When members of the media shouted out some names that Crawford beat, Spence wasn’t impressed.

Errol Spence wants to know who Terence Crawford has defeated.



In addition to Shawn Porter, Spence is interested in fighting Keith Thurman.



Spence says Crawford is on the wrong side of the street because he won't fight on Showtime or Fox.







— Sporting News Boxing (@sn_boxingring) September 9, 2018

“Anybody you name,” Spence added, “I could argue with that every time.”

Crawford wasn't feeling that at all, taking to his Twitter account to fire back at Spence.

Lol @ErrolSpenceJr yea you was drunk last night boy you are no way shape or form the A side dummy you talking about who I beat everyone you beat I'll smash boy how many titles and different weight classes have you won I'll wait — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) September 9, 2018

And I like Lamont but come on now the 2 guys I stopped and punished that didn't even win a round beat Lamont and Algieri was a kickboxer stop drinking dude it's bad for yo health and we can bet a million I make more than you after taxes big money man — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) September 9, 2018

Spence had to get in the last word, though.

Get of the gas Like I said smoking mirrors u haven’t fought anybody will see in the next 10mnths who I fight an who you’ll fight no comparison.. lol an everybody you fought I’ll prob stop within 6rds .. https://t.co/gGnss0Us5g — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 9, 2018

When asked what he thinks about Crawford’s Oct. 13 fight with Jose Benavidez, Spence let it be known that he “punished Benavidez in sparring.”

Spence did acknowledge that Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) is “a great fighter” and that facing him would be a “big-money fight,” but that the business between them is just too different for them to make it happen right now.

“When I say we’re on different side of the streets, it’s true,” Spence, 28, continued. “Me and Terence Crawford are on different side of the streets. He just signed with [Top Rank and] ESPN. I don’t fight for ESPN. I fight for Showtime and Fox.”

Minutes later, he added: “There’s politics in boxing. I never fought on ESPN. I’m not going to fight on ESPN, probably.”

Spence says the complexity he anticipates in making the bout a reality makes him want to consider other opponents.

“Like I said, Terence Crawford is on the wrong side of the street," Spence added. "It’s me, Danny Garcia, you got Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman, we got Ugas. We got a lot of fighters over here.”

By “over here,” Spence is referring to the fighters Al Haymon manages or advises, seemingly making those fights easier to make for “The Truth” than the trickier process that would likely play out while negotiating a clash with Crawford.

Dashing the hopes for a mega bout with Crawford for now, Spence says after facing Porter, the real fight for him to make is with Thurman.

“At the end of the day, I fee like me and Keith Thurman is the fight to make,” Spence said. “A lot of people bring up Terence Crawford since Keith Thurman’s been inactive. If Keith Thurman comes back and he has a great fight and he shows what he’s been showing in the fights with Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, everyone is going to talk about Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman.”

To that effect, Spence made sure to have choice words for Thurman. The two were sitting next to each other at the Barclays Center to watch Porter’s unanimous decision win over Garcia.

When egged on by Adrien Broner, who was in the Barclays’ interview room, to reveal what Spence told Thurman, Spence obliged.

“I told Keith Thurman, I’d stop him,” Spence said confidently.

When Broner asked him how many rounds it would take to do so, Spence said it would take him only six.

“He didn’t say nothing,” Spence said of Thurman’s reaction. “They know I’m the top dog, I’m the wolf in this division, I’m that guy. I’m not ducking no opposition.”

For now, Spence’s immediate intention is to cement a welterweight unification bout with Porter — something that should be doable, considering they both fight for Showtime and count Haymon as a manager.

“I don’t think the words we exchanged were for show. I want to be unified champ. I want to be undisputed champion, so, I have to go through those doors,” Spence said in his return to Barclays’ interview room. “I definitely think it can happen. Hopefully it happens sooner than later. Hopefully it happens the first quarter of next year. The money is there, so, it’s going to happen.”

Porter said he’s looking forward to it. So, are we. If Spence and Crawford continue on their undefeated paths, who’s to say that the swelling demand for the fight doesn’t force its hand, making the collision course come to a head? It can happen. Hopefully, it’s not too far down the road.