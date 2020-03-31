ERP rates to be reduced, some gantries will be free of charge

FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — With road traffic volume declining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Land Transport Authority will be reducing the ERP rates at most of the gantries, with some of them becoming free of charge following the reduction.

These changes will kick in on 6 April, said the LTA in a media release on Tuesday (31 March).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There will not be any ERP charges for vehicles entering the Orchard, Bugis-Marina Centre, and Shenton Way-Chinatown cordons for all days of the week. Gantries along expressways and arterial roads will see reductions of up to $2.

INFO: LTA

INFO: LTA

INFO: LTA

Not intended to encourage S’poreans to drive: LTA

LTA said that these changes came after it brought forward its quarterly review of ERP rates, which was originally scheduled for end of April.

It added that the decline in road traffic volume is likely due to workers either working from home or having staggered working hours.

LTA insists that this ERP rate reduction is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive and travel more. It strongly urges all Singaporeans to continue to adhere to safe distancing measures and limit non-essential travel as much as possible.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 35 new cases, including NCID porter, and 3 new clusters

COVID-19: Taxi, private-hire drivers can now deliver food, goods till end-June

COVID-19: Amid rising infection numbers, some Singaporeans choose to remain in the US

COVID-19: SingPost debunks audio clip claiming postal worker spitting on letters