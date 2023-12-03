Erosion leaves car park just metres from cliff edge

A village car park, which made £100,000 a year in revenue for the council, could be cut off due to coastal erosion.

A part of Beach Road in Happisburgh, Norfolk, situated metres from the cliff edge, could fall in to the sea.

The parish council submitted a planning application for a new car park and access road in 2022, but North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said "further information" was required.

The plans, which have been objected by about 20 residents over safety and congestion fears, were expected to be reviewed again in January.

If approved, the car park would be located on agricultural land behind the current site and would be accessed via a new road off Lighthouse Lane.

Residents against the proposals said they were concerned that nearby roads were too narrow for the expected rise in traffic, and that cyclists and pedestrians would be put in danger as a result.

NNDC said it was supporting the parish council with the "cost of professional help” to investigate elements of the application.

During the last 20 years, 34 homes in Happisburgh have crumbled into the sea.

Beach Road car park was created in 2012 out of materials that were designed to be reused in order for it to be "rolled back" from the encroaching beach.

The parish council said funds raised by the car park, which cost £1.50 per hour, "support the village and the organisations within it".

Happisburgh, as well as many other coastal villages in Norfolk, has suffered from extensive erosion this year due to storms and high spring tides.

An access road collapsed onto the beach at nearby Hemsby in November cutting off access to 35 homes on the Marrams.

A NNDC spokesperson added: "There are a number of communities and assets which are, or will be, impacted by coastal erosion in the future.

"The council will work with communities to prepare for transitional arrangements and begin to implement practical actions in order to assist."

