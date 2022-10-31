Ernst Russ AG's (ETR:HXCK) Share Price Boosted 26% But Its Business Prospects Need A Lift Too

Ernst Russ AG (ETR:HXCK) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 8.0% isn't as attractive.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Ernst Russ may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4x, since almost half of all companies in Germany have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Ernst Russ certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Ernst Russ?

Ernst Russ' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 434% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 882% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 6.3% per year during the coming three years according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ernst Russ' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price move, Ernst Russ' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Ernst Russ' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ernst Russ (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

