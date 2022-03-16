Ernie 'Turtleman' Brown Jr. of Animal Planet's Call of the Wildman Injured in 'Bad Accident'

Ernie Brown Jr.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU

Ernie "Turtleman" Brown Jr., star of the former Animal Planet show Call of the Wildman, is giving fans an update after being involved in a "bad accident" on Tuesday.

In a Facebook Live video posted to his official page, Brown Jr., 56, spoke to fans from his hospital bed in an "undisclosed location," recalling the terrifying incident that resulted in a broken arm and other ailments.

"I got one broken bone, and it's in my arm. I'm hurting in my chest. I got hit by a tree limb about as big as my leg," the TV personality explained. "It fell about 50 feet, I was cutting a tree, the tree fell perfect. Then all of a sudden, bam! A limb hit me across the neck and shoulders."

Although Brown Jr. was visibly in pain, but under pain medication to manage the excruciating aftermath of his accident, he was seemingly in good spirits, given the situation.

"I broke that limb in two, I'll tell you that right now. Knocked me out for two minutes, but I got that limb. I don't know who won, I think it was a draw," he joked, going on to recall some of his other gruesome injuries over the years.

"It was one of my hardest hits — again. Except for the bull," he said, before backtracking and adding, "This is the top one now, it beat the bull. It beat the car wreck and my chainsaw cut."

It was also revealed that the Kentucky woodsman had to undergo multiple X-rays "all over his whole body," and doctors had to "check his heart and everything" after the accident.

He then thanked fans for all of their support and well wishes since news of his accident made the rounds, telling his followers that he loves them and to keep praying for him.

Brown Jr. starred on Animal Planet's Call of the Wildman for four seasons, which aired on the network from 2011 to 2014.

In 2019, the reality star's longtime friend and costar, Neal "Banjo Man" James, died from natural causes in his home in Kentucky at age 55, Deputy Coroner Freddie Carey of the Washington County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.