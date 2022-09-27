Ernie Rea to step down as Beyond Belief presenter after two decades

After two decades of presenting Radio 4’s religious discussion programme Beyond Belief Ernie Rea is to retire, the BBC has announced.

The 77-year-old presenter has hosted the show, which explores the place and nature of faith in today’s world, since its launch in January 2002.

Rea’s final episode of the show will air on October 3 when the current series comes to an end.

Speaking about his time as the show’s presenter and his decision to retire, Rea said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed presenting Beyond Belief all these years.

“Discussing many of life’s most important questions with intelligent and inquisitive people from various religious backgrounds has taught me so much, and it has been a dream come true sharing these moments with our wonderful listeners.

“Now I’ve made the decision to retire, I wish Aleem all the best and hope listeners continue to enjoy Beyond Belief for years to come.”

The BBC’s religion editor, Aleem Maqbool, is set to take over from Rea when the next series of Beyond Belief begins in January 2023.

Maqbool said: “Ernie has set the bar high and I am honoured to be taking the baton as presenter of Beyond Belief.

“The programme is essential listening for everyone who is interested in how faith and ethics continue to help shape our society, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Maqbool became religion editor earlier this year after working as the North America correspondent in Washington DC for BBC News since 2014.

Head of religion and ethics at the BBC Tim Pemberton added: “I’d like to thank Ernie for 20 years presenting Beyond Belief.

“He has been a wonderful presenter and colleague and I know many listeners will join me in wishing him a very long and happy retirement.

“I look forward to welcoming Aleem Maqbool to the Beyond Belief team next year.”