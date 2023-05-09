Erling Haaland's mystique can help Manchester City exorcise Madrid demons

Erling Haaland - CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

There was a long pause as Carlo Ancelotti considered the question. The Italian has seen more than his fair share of outstanding strikers during an illustrious 30-year managerial career but it was clear the Real Madrid coach has been giving plenty of thought about how best to stop Erling Haaland. Or, more specifically, how to deny Manchester City the opportunity to feed their goal machine.

“Obviously he is a very dangerous player, he is showing impressive quality, especially in scoring goals, but only talking about him means not talking about a very complete team that plays well, that defends well, attacks, has ideas,” Ancelotti said. “So we are not thinking about a game to stop him but to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But I think we can have a chance to do a good, equal, competitive game that we can win.”

Would last season’s semi-final against Real have panned out differently had City been able to call upon Haaland then? The memory of that agonising defeat is not one that is easily expunged and there was a wry smile from Rodri when he was reminded on Monday that the 90th minute goal that sparked Real’s extraordinary fightback – and City’s collapse – at the Bernabéu 12 months ago was also Madrid’s first shot on target that fateful night.

Yet looking at how City have developed with Haaland as the spearhead, it would not be a leap to think there would have been a lot less riding on that second leg had some of those spectacular chances in the home game in Manchester fallen to the Norwegian marksman. The damage, in truth, was done not in those heartbreaking final minutes in Madrid when the Bernabéu crowd seemed to suck the ball into the net three times in double quick time but at the Etihad when Real somehow escaped with a creditable 4-3 defeat and all to play for.

Real would go on to win the competition for a 14th time, overcoming Liverpool in Paris in the final, and – as City know only too well – that history can weigh heavily on opponents when faced with the competition’s kings at this stage of a competition they have monopolised. Haaland, though, levels the psychological playing field somewhat. As important as his goals is the mystique that is building around him, and the ability to get into defenders’ heads. With Eder Militao suspended, Antonio Rudiger is likely to be drafted into central defence alongside David Alaba and, whatever they have faced this season, they can be sure they have yet to encounter anything like Haaland.

“Erling is very simple, still 22, sometimes you don’t realise how young he is. I see his face and he’s a kid,” Rodri said, but there is nothing innocent about him on the field and this feeds into another point that Bernardo touched upon in the wake of City’s quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, and which could have significant bearing over the two legs against Real.

City have not managed some of the bad moments in Champions League knockout ties particularly well. When games have got away from them, they have tended to get away from them fast, with Pep Guardiola’s side conceding in bursts. Real, last season, was probably the most crushing disappointment in that respect. Yet Bernardo suggested City have come to learn that they do not need to dominate every facet of the game for 90 minutes and, moreover, accept that is unlikely to happen against such lofty opposition.

And Haaland, Bernardo says, has been crucial to that because his presence has given them an alternative outlet. “Now maybe sometimes we feel a bit more comfortable defending a bit more back because, when we have that space behind, we have that animal running in behind,” the Portugal midfielder said. That, and Kevin De Bruyne’s “special connection” with Haaland, something Ancelotti also picked up on. As Arsenal discovered to their great cost in their 4-1 defeat at the Etihad a fortnight ago, City can play direct when they want to with Haaland and De Bruyne, and it would be no surprise to see Guardiola putting that weapon to use against Real.

“What I can say is that it is a more complete team compared to last year,” Ancelotti added. “Last year, Pep had Gabriel Jesus, who was dangerous but had different qualities to Haaland … maybe they’re a little more direct now, maybe they use a bit more the long ball, with a different player [up there].

“Haaland is taller, and then he has De Bruyne behind him, so they can use the long ball and then the second ball. They have that second opportunity but that doesn’t mean they have changed style. They’re a very good team, well organised at the back, use the ball well.”

Real’s desire to sign Haaland is one of football’s worst kept secrets. City will hope he gives them even more reason to pine for his signature on Tuesday night, and helps his club exorcise a few demons in the process.