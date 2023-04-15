Erling Haaland's Man City goals and the records broken - Getty Images/Daniel Chesterton

Erling Haaland has been finding the net at a historic pace since joining Manchester City in the summer. Below are the goals he has scored for the club so far and the most significant records he has broken on the way.

With eight Premier League games still to go, Haaland has already equalled Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season and needs just three more eclipse Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, both of whom managed 34 back when it was a 42-match competition in the early to mid-Nineties.

He would have the Premier League's golden boot in any of the past four seasons with his current tally of 32.

Goal 47: Leicester City (h), Premier League

Wasted little lime – 12 minutes, to be precise – in adding another goal to his impressive tally with a delicately chipped finish over an onrushing Daniel Iversen.

Record: Equalled Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Goal 46: Leicester City (h), Premier League

Went to within a goal of Salah’s record after scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, after John Stones had earlier put City ahead against 2016 champions Leicester.

Goal 45: Bayern Munich (h), Champions League

Having set up City’s second for Bernardo Silva, Haaland was on hand to score the third. This came from a left-footed Julian Alvarez cross into the box, John Stones met the cross cushioning a header into Haaland's path.

Record: The most goals by a Premier League player in one season, across all competitions.

Goal 44: Southampton (a) Apr 8, Premier League

A stunning, acrobatic bicycle kick to meet Jack Grealish’s cross helped secure a thumping 4-1 victory, proving his 30th Premier League goal in just 27 games.

Record: Equalled the record set by Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy for the number of goals across all competitions scored by a Premier League player in a single season.

Goal 43: Southampton (a) Apr 8, Premier League

On the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s cross – coincidentally a record for the Belgian who became the fastest player to 100 assists in the Premier League – to head in from close range.

Goal 42: Burney (h) Mar 18, FA Cup

The ultimate poacher's finish. Foden's shot from the left canonned off the upright before the rebound fell perfectly to Haaland, who made no mistake with his left-footed finish.

Goal 41: Burney (h) Mar 18, FA Cup

De Bruyne found Phil Foden on the left who drove forward before whipping a ball into the six-yard box, where an unmarked Haaland completed the sweeping move.

Goal 40: Burney (h) Mar 18, FA Cup

Julian Alvarez fed a neat ball through the Burney back four for Haaland to run on to. The striker was onto it in a flash, getting there before the Burnley keeper to toe-poke into the net.

Goal 39: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14, Champions League

Haaland - Erling Haaland’s Man City goals and the records broken - Getty Images/James Gill

Haaland's fifth goal of the game as he turned in another rebound from a Janis Blaswick save. The forward belted a low shot into the bottom left.

Goal 38: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14, Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne with another corner for City, as he swung it long from the right into Silva who headed it back across goal into the six-yard box. Haaland rose high and powered a header down towards the goal. The RB Leipzig goalkeeper attemped to clear on the line but the Norwegian slammed it home.

Goal 37: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14, Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne won yet another corner and took the set piece. Rúben Dias headed it goalwards, with the ball coming off the inside of the post, it travelled along the goal line before Haaland poked it in to complete a fifth hat-trick of the season.

Goal 36: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14, Champions League

Haaland cushioned a header down from Kevin De Bruyne, who cleverly opened his body from the edge of the box and cracked a screamer off the bar. The ball then looped in for Haaland, who headed it home.

Record: Became the youngest player to score 30 goals in the Champions League.

Goal 35: vs RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14, Champions League

Haaland fired a low drive into the bottom right corner after the RB Leipzig goalkeeper went the right way, but such was the precision of the Norwegian's strike, Blaswich was never getting there.

Goal 34: vs Crystal Palace (a) Mar 11, Premier League

The striker settled the match from the penalty spot stroking his 78th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner after Michael Olise's late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

After missing a sitter at Nottingham Forest the previous week, Haaland was on hand to steer home a rebound and put City two up against struggling Bournemouth. Haaland has now scored against every opponent he has faced at least twice in all competitions this season.

Goal 33: vs Bournemouth (a) Feb 25, Premier League

After missing a sitter at Nottingham Forest the previous week, Haaland was on hand to steer home a rebound and put City two up against struggling Bournemouth. Haaland has now scored against every opponent he has faced at least twice in all competitions this season.

Goal 32: vs Arsenal (a) Feb 15, Premier League

De Bruyne burst into the box down the right, chasing Gundogan’s pass. De Bruyne cus back for Haaland, who took a touch and threaded a beautiful shot across Ramsdale and into the bottom left corner, for his 26th Premier League goal of the season.

Record: Haaland's 26 goals in the Premier League wer the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign, alongside Sergio Agüero in 2014-15.

Haaland completed his hat-trick after just 54mins following a Jose Sa howler. The Wolves goalkeeper played out from the back but only as far as Mahrez who squared it to Haaland who slotted it home into an empty net.

Goal 31: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22, Premier League

Haaland completed his hat-trick after just 54mins following a Jose Sa howler. The Wolves goalkeeper played out from the back but only as far as Mahrez who squared it to Haaland who slotted it home into an empty net.

After team-mate İlkay Gündoğan was taken down in the area by Ruben Neves, Haaland kept his cool from the penalty spot to send goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way and score his second of the match and 30th of the season in a City jersey.

Goal 30: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22, Premier League

After team-mate İlkay Gündoğan was taken down in the area by Ruben Neves, Haaland kept his cool from the penalty spot to send goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way and score his second of the match and 30th of the season in a City jersey.

Goal 29: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22, Premier League

It was a familiar sight just before half-time at the Etihad when Mahrez passed to De Bruyne before the Belgian curled a cross into the box before the big Norwegian jumped high above the Wolves defenders to powerfully head in his 29th of the season.

Goal 28: vs Tottenham Hotspur (h), Jan 20, Premier League

Once again found by Mahrez whose cushioned header across the goal came to Haaland to nod in/

Record: A 22nd league goal – the most ever by a City player under Guardiola.

Goal 27: vs Everton (h), Dec 31, Premier League

Assisted by Mahrez, who danced into the box on the right and fired a low pass towards the centre into the striker's path.

Goal 26: vs Leeds (a), Dec 28

Another Grealish assist, another Haaland goal – with the striker tucking his finish away past Ilan Meslier after a neat bit of interplay with the £100m man. At this point a third of Haaland’s 60 shots in the Premier League have found the net and he was scoring from every 1.65 shots on target in the competition.

Record: Became the first Premier League player in history to score 20 goals before January, despite a six-week break for the first ever winter World Cup. He has already beaten the Golden Boot winning totals from the 1997/98, 1998/99 and 2008/09 campaigns and matched the totals of 2006/07 and 2010/11.

Jack Grealish intercepted Liam Cooper's slack pass to burst through on goal and square for Haaland who made no mistake.

Goal 25: vs Leeds (a), Dec 28, Premier League

Jack Grealish intercepted Liam Cooper’s slack pass to burst through on goal and square for Haaland who made no mistake.

Record: Became the fastest player to score 25 goals under Pep Guardiola, achieving the feat in 20 matches – eight fewer than it took Lionel Messi to reach that target under the Catalan for Barcelona.

Goal 24: vs Liverpool (h), Dec 22, League Cup

Haaland darted in front of a flat-footed Joe Gomez to volley home his 24th goal of the season, with his side winning a thriller against their great rivals 3-2.

Goal 23: vs Fulham (h), Nov 5, Premier League

Smashed home a match-winning 95th-minute spot-kick to spark wild celebrations as City went into the World Cup break on a high.

Goal 22: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22

Haaland got his 22nd of the campaign from the spot after Var intervened to rule Lewis Dunk had clattered into Bernardo Silva.

Goal 21: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22, Premier League

A long ball from Ederson was allowed to bounce by the Brighton defence and Haaland pounced, controlling the ball on his chest, taking it around goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, and sending Adam Webster to the weight room before rolling a shot into the empty net.

Goal 20: vs Southampton (h), Oct 8, Premier League

After missing a couple of chances early on, Haaland made no mistake in the second half of another City attack, slotting with a first-time finish from Cancelo’s cross after a lovely passage of play with De Bruyne.

Haaland's first-time finish was City's fourth goal of another comfortable afternoon - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Goal 19: vs Copenhagen (h), Oct 5

Gomez’s low drive ricocheted kindly to the lurking Haaland and he tucked in the rebound, before being subbed off at half-time with City three goals to the good.

Record: Fastest player to hit 28 goals in the Champions League, a tally reached in just 22 matches. His scoring rate of 1.27 goals every game means 98 sides in the competition’s history have a worse goals-per-game ratio than him.

Goal 18: vs Copenhagen (h), Oct 5, Champions League

Joao Cancelo picked out Haaland in a pocket of space in the penalty box, and the City fans were celebrating the moment the ball left the Norwegian's right boot.

Goal 17: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2

Haaland was picked out by substitute Sergio Gomez with a precise cut-back which he slammed past the powerless De Gea.

Record: Became the first Premier League player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive top-flight home matches. He also needed only eight games to net three hat-tricks in the competition, the fastest to ever do so. The next quickest was 48 matches. This also took his tally to 14 goals in his first eight Premier League games, eclipsing Micky Quinn’s record of 10 from eight in 1992.

Haaland smashed home to complete yet another hat-trick - Reuters/Phil Noble

Goal 16: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2

Another assist for Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne, who produced a wonderful cross in behind Raphael Varane for Haaland to stretch and poke it past David De Gea.

Goal 15: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2, Premier League

Directed a header from a corner towards goal and it just snuck over the line before Tyrell Malacia was able to clear.

Goal 14: vs Wolves (a), Sept 17, Premier League

Haaland carried the ball towards the penalty area at pace and fired a low strike into the bottom corner.

Record: Became the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games and the first to score 11 goals in his opening seven matches.

There is no sign of the Haaland Show slowing down - AP/Rui Vieira

Goal 13: vs Borussia Dortmund (h), Sept 14, Champions League

A stunning acrobatic finish to secure all three points for City against his former side, with Haaland apparently defying the laws of physics by volleying home from head height.

Goal 12: vs Sevilla (a), Sept 6

The Norwegian forward from just inside the Sevilla half and found Foden, whose shot was spilled... and Haaland made no mistake with the rebound.

Record: Became the youngest player in history to reach 25 Champions League goals – and the fastest with it, that tally amassed in just 20 matches. Also becomes the first player to score multiple times on his debut for three different clubs, following a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg against Genk and two for Borussia Dortmund against Paris Saint-Germain.

Goal 11: vs Sevilla (a), Sept 6, Champions League

Phil Foden threaded a lovely pass through for De Bruyne who hooked the ball into the six-yard box where Haaland slid in to score.

Record: Became the first City player to score on their Premier League and Champions League debut.

Goal 10: vs Aston Villa (a), Sept 3, Premier League

De Bruyne delivered an exquisite cross which arced over Emi Martinez and gave Haaland a simple finish from two yards out.

Record: Became the quickest player to hit 10 Premier League goals, a feat achieved in just six matches.

Haaland volleyed home from two yards out to give City the lead - PA/Nick Potts

Goal nine: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31

Another hat trick – this time inside 26 minutes – was completed with a header from point-blank range.

Record: His ninth goal makes him the top scorer in August in any Premier League season – and the first to score that many in just five league matches. His six goals against Palace and Forest arrived in just an hour on the pitch.

Another hat trick – this time inside 26 minutes – was completed with a header from point-blank range.

Goal eight: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31

Doubled his tally 10 minutes later with the easiest of finishes... tapping into an empty net after Neco Williams' sliding tackle on Foden inadvertently redirected the ball into his path.

Goal seven: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31, Premier League

Foden's deflected cross dropped perfectly for Haaland, who shrugged off the attentions of Joe Worrall to stab home.

Goal six: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27

Completed a 19-minute hat-trick, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan’s through ball, holding off Joel Ward, and digging out a shot past Guiata. A 13th career hat-trick by the age of 22.

Erling Haaland scored three times in 19 minutes as City fought back to beat Crystal Palace - Reuters/Craig Brough

Goal five: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27

Eight minutes later he scored a consummate poacher's goal, turning home John Stones' scuffed effort to give City the lead.

Goal four: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27, Premier League

Netted the equaliser as City fought back from two goals down, flashing a header from Phil Foden’s clipped cross past Vicente Guaita.

Goal three: vs Newcastle (a), Aug 21, Premier League

Sparked City's comeback from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with a clinical, swivelling half-volley past Nick Pope.

Goal two, vs West Ham (a), Aug 7

Kevin De Bruyne played a defence-splitting pass to send Haaland through and he opened his body expertly before stroking the ball home.

Record: Became only the second City player to score twice on his Premier League debut, after Sergio Aguero in 2011.

Erling Haaland netted a debut double in the Premier League - Getty Images/James Gill

Goal one: vs West Ham (a), Aug 7, Premier League

Haaland was brought down in the box by West Ham's substitute keeper Alphonse Areola and took the penalty himself, slamming it into the bottom corner.

Record: Became only the second player in the Premier League to win and then score a penalty on his debut.