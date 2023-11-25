Erling Haaland's legend grows with yet another Premier League record

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland etched another English Premier League record into the history books on Saturday against Liverpool.

Haaland scored his 50th goal in his 48th English Premier League game, beating Andrew Cole’s record, who played for Manchester City and Newcastle United, of 50 goals in 65 games during the 1994-95 season.

The 23-year-old Norwegian star scored the 50th goal in the 27th minute, netting the only goal for Manchester City in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Haaland led Manchester City on their campaign to become treble winners, taking the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League titles in the 2022-23 season.

50 prem goals, this one feels very, very special 💙 I'm so thankful to be surrounded by such incredible teammates and staff who inspire me to grow everyday. It's a privilege to play for this club! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/cYxCgnaJvW — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 25, 2023

Erling Haaland’s milestones at Manchester City

Haaland has already made a name for himself at Manchester City by breaking several records since joining the club in 2022. Haaland scored 36 English Premier League goals in his first season, setting a new record for most goals by a City player in a debut season. He also became the first City player to score on both his Premier League and Champions League debut.

In addition to these feats, Haaland also became the first player in the English Premier League to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games. Haaland scored in each of his first four away games with Manchester City, making him the first player in English Premier League history to do so.

That was for YOU! 🫶🏻 💙 pic.twitter.com/EKNEuviluL — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 4, 2023

Thanks to everyone for the support and love, these memories will last a lifetime! 💙 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8ZMJ6iNjsE — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 22, 2023

Haaland also holds the record for the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the English Premier League, with an impressive 77 minutes per goal. Furthermore, he has scored the most goals and assists in a Premier League season, with 44.

In 2023, Haaland won the Premier League Golden Boot and became the first Man City player to win the European Golden Shoe. He was also voted the Etihad Player of the Season for 2022-23 by thousands of Manchester City fans worldwide.

There is no doubt that this will not be the last record Haaland breaks, on his way to becoming one of the best players in European soccer.

