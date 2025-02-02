Erling Haaland's dad fires back at Arsenal with trophy jibe

(AFP via Getty Images)

Erling Haaland's dad, Alfie, has moved to quickly knock Arsenal down a peg after Manchester City were thumped on Sunday night.

The Gunners kept their Premier League title hopes alive in thrilling fashion, scoring five times as champions City were humbled at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring inside two minutes before Haaland junior hauled City level in the 55th minute.

Thomas Partey restored Arsenal's lead just a minute later before 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly adding a third and then appeared to mock Haaland's yoga-style goal celebration.

Kai Havertz added to the rout before Ethan Nwaneri completed it in injury time.

Arsenal celebrated the big win wildly on social media, including posting an imagine of Lewis-Skelly's mocking goal celebration with the caption: "THIS TEAM"

Alfie Haaland reacted by quoting the photo on X, adding: "This Team that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not."

Haaland senior will be referring to Arsenal's sole FA Cup win over the past five years, while City have won four Premier League titles and the Champions League, among many other honours, during the same period.