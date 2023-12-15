Erling Haaland on track for return from injury thanks to the ‘Miracle Man’

John Haddad oversees Erling Haarland running - Instagram

Erling Haaland has sought the assistance of an expert known as ‘The Miracle Man’ and ‘The Fix’ as he seeks a solution to his foot injury.

The Norwegian striker has missed Manchester City’s last two games with the problem and is almost certainly out of Saturday’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

But manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful of having his star striker available for the Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia this week and Haaland has been receiving unorthodox treatment in his rehabilitation.

Haaland has been in Spain this week with his personal trainer John Haddad, a biomechanics expert who calls himself ‘The Fix’ and has been dubbed ‘The Miracle Man’ by Norwegian media.

That dates back to the beginning of his relationship with Haaland, when he was with Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and plagued by a hip injury.

Haddad managed to speed up his recovery and has worked with Haaland ever since, despite being based in Beirut.

Raised in Los Angeles until he was 16, Haddad was a jeweller before opening a rehabilitation clinic in Beirut and explained his approach to rehab in an interview with Norwegian media. “The brain controls the body and almost everything becomes easy once you understand how to programme it,” he said.

His social media posts show Haddad carrying out a wide-range of training methods, some featuring Haaland, with punch bags, kick boxing and stretches with elastic bands featuring prominently.

The trainer also owns a company that produces specialist eyewear that block out certain types of light and which the striker has used to help improve his sleep.

For his latest project, Haddad worked in Spain with Haaland and City physio Mario Pafundi, who also travels with Haaland when he is on international duty.

Haaland returned to Manchester on Thursday evening and will fly to Saudi with the rest of the City squad after the Palace game. He has not yet been ruled out of Tuesday’s semi-final, against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

“He arrived today and we will see. The doctors will see him and how he feels,” said Guardiola.

“He has been in treatment away. Hopefully, he can travel to Saudi, we go there tomorrow after the game.

“He is going to travel with us and, after, we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back.

“I don’t think he will play [against Palace] but maybe he surprises me and they tell me something new.”

Despite Haaland’s current problems, Guardiola has no concerns about long-term damage to his star asset. “No. It’s not fractured, just stress,” he said.

“Sometimes players recover quicker, sometimes longer. The doctors said, we have to take it day by day, week by week, how he feels.

“The moment he doesn’t have symptoms or doesn’t feel pain, he will play again.”

Kevin De Bruyne will also fly with City to Saudi as he continues his own recovery from a bad hamstring tear he suffered in the opening game of the season.

But Guardiola has warned his stars to forget about becoming world champions and focus on avoiding another embarrassment against Crystal Palace.

Palace have been in a banana skin for City in recent seasons, with the champions losing two and drawing one of the last five meetings at the Etihad.

And their manager has warned about looking ahead to Saudi, when their bogey team are still waiting. “No, this is my job, I will warn them or let them know how tricky it has always been,” he said.

“I have the feeling, with Roy, with Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace at home always has been so tricky.

“Always we struggle. At Selhurst Park, it’s normal, but even at Selhurst Park, we perform better than the Etihad. It should not be like that, I don’t know why, but it happened in the past.

“We lost a lot of points against them here because what they do, they do really well.”