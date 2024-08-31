Erling Haaland’s scoring spree continues as Man City swat West Ham aside

Erling Haaland with his trademark celebration - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Judging by their clinical precision against an overwhelmed West Ham United, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland appear intent on banishing their fitful autumn form of last season.

The Norwegian scored his second hat-trick in successive weeks in a victory that was at once emphatic and also replete with a steely resolve to repel the home side’s resurgent second-half display.

From north London to the east, around six miles separate Emirates and London Stadium.

Yet, while Arsenal blinked first in the lunchtime kick-off, Pep Guardiola’s City demonstrated they will need to be pursued from August to May.

Of course, they would be glad to play West Ham every week. In recent seasons, City have regarded this fixture as coming with a near cast-iron guarantee of three points.

Of their last 17 Premier League encounters against West Ham, City had won 14, drawn the other two and racked up a fearsome 43-10 goal differential.

Lopetegui unable to end Pep jinx

Faced with a statistic of such bewildering dominance, the opening five minutes offered momentary hope to the West Ham supporters that maybe the Julen Lopetegui era would halt that seemingly unstoppable momentum.

In the opening minutes, a Mohammed Kudus cross was astutely shepherded away from Michail Antonio by Josko Gvardiol as the ball looped over Ederson and dropped invitingly towards the far post.

Moments later, Jarrod Bowen tested Ederson’s reactions with a shot after cutting inside.

Alas, for the home faithful, they were being teased with a mirage that dissipated as the clock flicked over to five minutes. Keeping track of Bernardo Silva proved beyond the capabilities of West Ham’s midfielders as he popped up on the left side of the penalty area before serving up a cross which ought to have been headed home by the unmarked Haaland.

Uncharacteristically, the Norway striker mistimed his leap and headed wastefully over the bar.

Julen Lopetegui was unable to mastermind an end to West Ham's woeful record against Pep Guardiola's side - AP/Frank Augstein

If that was an aberration, normal service was resumed in the tenth minute. Lucas Paqueta allowed a simple Emerson pass to slip under his foot in his own half, a cardinal error when Bernardo Silva is around.

In a trice, the Portugal international toe-ended the ball into space before slipping the ball in front of Haaland, who slid his shot low into the bottom corner.

Not to be outdone, Kevin De Bruyne then slipped in Jack Grealish, making his first start of a season which may come to define his career at Manchester City.

Grealish’s shot was deflected for a corner, which proved the precursor for a whipped De Bruyne effort which forced Alphonse Areola to claw the ball away at full stretch.

De Bruyne over-complicated his next effort with a curling shot from a Jeremy Doku pass that struck the post when a wide expanse of goal beckoned.

And all of that in the opening 18 minutes. City looked as if they were trying to wrap up this game by the half-hour mark and the Premier League title by Christmas.

Hammers put up a fight

Then, out of nothing, West Ham equalised. The home fans rose out of their seats with only modest expectations as Jarrod Bowen burst forward and took on Gvardiol, only to erupt in a curious mixture of delirium and laughter as Ruben Dias deflected Bowen’s cross into his own net.

Deep down, the West Ham supporters understood that the reprieve could be only temporary.

So it was when Grealish sprinted into the home area on the half-hour. A swift exchange of passes ensued before Rico Lewis laid the ball into the path of Haaland to lift home his fifth goal in three games at the London Stadium. Spoiler alert, he would make it six before the match was out.

City ought to have extended their lead before the interval. Lewis wastefully lifted his shot over the bar before a De Bruyne free-kick whipped a viciously dipping free-kick onto the roof of the West Ham net.

Mohammed Kudus smacked the bar with a thunderous strike that would have levelled up the game - Getty Images Europe/Richard Pelham

The passion of the home supporters had been drenched rather than doused by City’s superiority in a first-half of almost embarrassing one-sidedness.

Yet, as incongruous as it seemed, if a Kudus shot in the closing moments of the first period had not skimmed just wide, the sides might have been level.

If the second half initially began with the same one-sided feel, a brilliant West Ham counter-attack following a low Grealish cross which caused consternation in the home six-yard area transformed the mood.

Kudus exchanged a masterful one-two with Bowen before striking a fierce shot which came back off the angle of Ederson’s post and bar.

It seemed that the home side had realised their counterparts were mere mortals and the fans responded in their bellicose way.

Haaland secures yet another hat-trick with a deft clip over Lucasz Fabianski - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

City, as is their wont, continued to create openings with Dias inches away from turning home a delightful De Bruyne cross in the 69th minute.

Naturally, the clinching goal was converted by Haaland, set free by substitute Matheus Nunes to run at replacement keeper Lucasz Fabianski and dink the ball delightfully over him.

Haaland might even have stolen a fourth goal, but while his shot squeezed through the legs of Fabianski from an oblique angle, it was diverted away from goal.

Even deeper into injury-time, Ederson was needed to divert a Crysencio Summerville shot against the post to deny West Ham late hope.

07:56 PM BST

Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky

“We played really good. West Ham are always dangerous. [Lucas] Paqueta can attack with [Mohammed] Kudus, the sense of danger is never over. We played really well, it was an unfortunate goal against. The second half was more open but we controlled it better and the performance is good. Officially the pre-season is now over. We played one game a week and it was a super season. Now they play two a week.”

On Erling Haaland:

“From the beginning he was unbelievable. The second goal, even the first. The third goal is something unique. With this mindset he has, everything he can do. The numbers with the short age and the games he’s played. He’s loved for what he does on the pitch. “You have to let him do what he wants. He scored three goals today but he didn’t lose one ball. Today is one of the games where he has played the best in all situations. When you see the games and see what we want to do, he understands because he is a smart guy. He wants to score goals.”

07:55 PM BST

Two hat-tricks in three games

07:51 PM BST

Stats

07:47 PM BST

Results today in the Premier League

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

Everton 2-3 Bournemouth

Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa

Ipswich 1-1 Fulham

Brentford 3-1 Southampton

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

West Ham 1-3 Manchester City

07:47 PM BST

Jamie Redknapp on Sky

“Pep’s been talking in the week that Haaland has been working on his touch and finishing. “You can see that it’s coming to fruition. The harder you work the luckier you get. “There is such an amount of confidence where he’s really thriving right now. Last year - he got goals but they didn’t come as easy as they are now.”

07:40 PM BST

Another win for Manchester City against West Ham

Question: How can a match be thrilling and routine at the same time?

Answer: Because Manchester City have now won 15 of their past 17 Premier League matches against West Ham with a combined 46-11 scoreline. And they drew the other two. Even the West Ham fans accept this fixture will end in a home defeat, but both sides will be able to take encouragement into the international break. City, because they have struck top form already. West Ham, because they caused problems in the second half and struck the woodwork twice. And because they only have to face City once more this season.

07:37 PM BST

Everton fans, look away now

Haaland is now only six goals behind Everton since he came to the Premier League. It's absolutely on. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 31, 2024

07:35 PM BST

Unbeaten against West Ham

Pep Guardiola is now unbeaten in all 17 Premier League games against West Ham.



WWWWWWWWDWWDWWWWW



It's the most a manager has faced a specific opponent without ever losing in the competition's history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/IUZp89sV9y — Squawka (@Squawka) August 31, 2024

07:35 PM BST

Hat-trick number two in 2024-25

1994 - Erling Haaland is the first player to score a hat-trick in two of a team's first three league games in a season since Paul Jewell for Bradford in 1994-95. Diamond. #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/XslGPlRI2H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2024

07:33 PM BST

Micah Richards on Sky

“I thought West Ham were brilliant. I thought they were brave. I thought they took the game to Man City but in the end the difference is Haaland. “Just the ruthlessness in front of goal, that’s why he has scored so many goals. We talk about his touches in games so often, maybe not getting involved, maybe not holding it up as we’d expect him to but in front of goal he is just extraordinary. One of the best I have ever seen.”

07:33 PM BST

Match ball for Haaland

Second hat-trick of the season for Erling Haaland - John Sibley/Reuters

07:24 PM BST

FT

Haaland comes close to adding his fourth of the game but Fabianski just about makes the save with his legs. Down the other end Summerville thins he is about to score his first West Ham goal but is denied by a diving Ederson save and the outside of the post.

There is the final whistle and Manchester City are three from three to start the season thanks to Haaland’s second hat-trick of the season.

07:19 PM BST

90+1 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Akanji has been booked for a foul on Paqueta, who takes the free-kick quickly but West Ham lose it immediately, much to Paqueta’s frustration.

07:18 PM BST

90 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Lewis sends over a cross from the right, which Fabianski punches away.

There will be five added minutes at the end of this game.

07:15 PM BST

87 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Double change for Manchester City:

OFF Gvardiol, De Bruyne

ON Walker, Ake

07:14 PM BST

85 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

West Ham change:

OFF Bowen

ON Summerville

07:13 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Haaland (83’)

He has barely had a kick in this second half but he has his hat-trick. Nunes feeds the ball through to him and, one-on-one with Fabianski, he lifts it over the West Ham goalkeeper and secures the match ball. Haaland timed his run to perfection and then made the finish look easy. Back-to-back hat-tricks for Haaland. That should seal it for the visitors.

Hat-trick for Haaland - John Walton/PA

07:07 PM BST

79 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Kudus dispossess Bernardo deep inside the Manchester City half. He finds Fullkrug in the box, who lays it off to Soucek who has just come on. He drags his shot wide though and wastes the chance. Whilst there is still just one goal in it it is game on still.

Soucek drags his shot wide - Frank Augstein/AP

07:05 PM BST

77 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

West Ham are going to make their third change:

OFF Alvarez

ON Soucek

07:04 PM BST

75 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Rodriguez is the third West Ham player in fairly quick succession to be booked after a cynical trip on Kovacic.

07:03 PM BST

74 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

With the two changes Pep Guardiola has made, he has quite a few central midfielders and not really any out-and-out wide players on the pitch. Bernardo looks like he has come to the right-hand side but with Kovacic, Gundogan, Nunes and De Bruyne all on the pitch it feels like they have a real box in midfield. Doku and Grealish, who were playing out wide, are the two who have come off.

07:00 PM BST

72 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Should Kilman have done better there? Bowen’s corner finds the centre-half but it looks like it almost surprises him and comes off his head and behind for a goal-kick. Manchester City are now making their second change:

OFF Grealish

ON Nunes

06:59 PM BST

70 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Kudus’ cross is blocked by Lewis and goes behind for a West Ham corner. The home side are going to make a double change before the corner:

OFF Emerson, Antonio

ON Coufal, Fullkrug

“Lopetegui has just replaced Michail Antonio with a like-for-like in Niclas Fullkrug, but given that West Ham seem to be causing problems for City with their pace on the break, it would have been intriguing to see Crysencio Summerville come on instead to play alongside Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.”

06:57 PM BST

69 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Chance for the visitors. De Bruyne plays it short and then gets it back. He sends a great delivery to the far post towards Dias, but he cannot get his effort on goal.

06:56 PM BST

68 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Manchester City are making their first change of the night:

OFF Doku

ON Gundogan

Perhaps a little surprise that Doku has come off as two West Ham players have been booked on his side for fouls on him.

Gundogan is back at Manchester City after a year at Barcelona - John Sibley/Reuters

06:52 PM BST

64 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Grealish finds Bernardo in acres of space near the penalty spot and the Portuguese forward hits it first time, but it is an easy save for Fabianski.

06:51 PM BST

63 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

“Whisper it quietly, but West Ham might have an opportunity to take something from this game. Whether Julen Lopetegui has taken the fear out of them or they have discovered that the City players are mere mortals, they are having a real go and the fans are responding in their bellicose way.”

06:51 PM BST

62 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Kilma follows his teammate Emerson into the book after another foul on Doku down the right-hand touchline.

06:49 PM BST

61 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Emerson is booked for a cynical trip on Doku. An unnecessary challenge from the West Ham left-back.

06:48 PM BST

60 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

West Ham are knocking on the door here. Bowen threads a ball through to Antonio from the right-hand side of the box and it is squeezed behind for a corner. It comes out to outside the box, where Rodriguez strikes first time but he drags his effort wide. The noise level inside the London Stadium is starting to ramp up.

06:46 PM BST

57 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Bowen sends in a cross from the right deep to the far post, trying to pick out Antonio or Kudus but there is slightly too much on it despite a back-pedaling Kudus.

06:41 PM BST

52 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Kudus smashes the post! West Ham counter from their own box. They have numbers on Manchester City as Kudus drives forward. He plays it across to his right to Bowen, who then returns the favour. From the left-hand side of the box, Kudus strikes powerfully but his effort rebounds off the post. Unlucky.

Off the frame of the goal - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

06:39 PM BST

51 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

West Ham have barely touched the ball in the first five minutes of this second half. It is all Manchester City.

06:37 PM BST

49 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

The visitors have the first corner of the second half as Grealish’s cross is deflected behind by Wan-Bissaka. De Bruyne sends it in and picks out Bernardo, who flicks it on with his head but cannot keep his header down and the chance is gone.

06:33 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at the London Stadium. West Ham have made a change at the break and it is in goal as Fabianski replaces Areola, who has had to go off due to injury.

06:23 PM BST

Double from Haaland

6 - Erling Haaland's six goals so far in 2024-25 is the joint-most a player has ever scored in a team's first three Premier League matches of a season, along with fellow Man City player Edin Dzeko in 2011-12. Machine. #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/rL7ylMZlN4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2024

06:22 PM BST

HT verdict

“It’s fair to say that the passion of the West Ham fans has been drenched rather than doused by City’s superiority in a first-half of almost embarrassing one-sidedness. Yet, somehow, there is only one goal between the sides. And so, as incongruous as it seems, hope remains.”

06:17 PM BST

HT

There is the whistle and Manchester City lead 2-1 at the break after an Haaland double.

06:17 PM BST

45+1 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Close for West Ham. Alvarez finds Kudus with a good long diagonal. Kudus drives into the box and powerfully strikes across goal but misses the target. Not far off.

06:15 PM BST

45 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

De Bruyne does take and he cannot quite get it to come down in time as his effort lands on the top of the net. Not a million miles off though.

Two added minutes at the end of this first half.

06:14 PM BST

44 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Haaland is fouled by Alvarez just outside the West Ham box and this presents a great chance for presumably De Bruyne to go for goal from around 20 yards out.

06:14 PM BST

43 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

De Bruyne takes down Antonio as he was driving forward from inside his own half and referee Michael Oliver decides that challenge was worthy of the first yellow card of the game.

06:11 PM BST

41 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Doku drives into the box and his shot is deflected behind for another Manchester City corner. The London Stadium is very quiet at the moment as the visitors are completely on top. Dias wins the initial header and then Bernardo wins the next one but West Ham clear their lines.

06:08 PM BST

38 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Chance for Lewis. Haaland lays it off to Lewis on the right-hand side of the penalty area and he attempts to lift it over Areola, but lifts it over the top of the bar. He should be hitting the target there.

06:05 PM BST

35 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Noel Gallagher cheering on Manchester City - John Walton/PA

06:01 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 1 Manchester City 2

Haaland (30’)

Manchester City are back ahead. Lewis finds him on the right-hand side of the box. Haaland takes one touch and then fires into the top of the net. It was quite close to Areola so should he have stopped that? It was hit powerfully but that could have been saved. The West Ham fans had been bouyed by their equaliser but that has taken quite a lot of energy out of the stadium.

“That didn’t last long. Haaland makes it five in his three games at the London Stadium and we are only half an hour into this one. Six for the season, too. It is a curious atmosphere with an acceptance among the home fans that more goals in the West Ham net will almost certainly follow.”

Haaland restores Manchester City's lead - John Sibley/Reuters

05:57 PM BST

27 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 1

“What a crazy game. Manchester City looked as if they were trying to wrap up this game by the half-hour mark and the Premier League title by Christmas in the opening 18 minutes. Then West Ham equalise. The Hammers fans rose out of their seats with only modest expectations as Jarrod Bowen burst forward, only to see Ruben Dias deflect Bowen’s cross into his own net for the equaliser. Cue pandemonium laced with the fear that the reprieve could be only temporary.”

05:55 PM BST

25 mins: West Ham 1 Manchester City 1

De Bruyne clips in a cross from the left, trying to find Haaland at the back post, but Kilman is on hand to head behind for a corner to the visitors. Gvardiol is found by De Bruyne’s outswinger but it is a comfortable save for Areola.

05:50 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 1 Manchester City 1

Dias OG (19’)

Manchester City could have scored two or three already but West Ham are back level. Bowen sends in a cross from the right-hand side of the box and it comes off Dias and rolls past Ederson into the back of the net. A goal against the run of play but the West Ham fans will not care one bit. Just over 60 seconds between de Bruyne hitting the post and that own goal.

West Ham back on level terms - John Walton/PA

05:49 PM BST

18 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 1

De Bruyne hits the post! Doku cuts it to his fellow Belgian on the edge of the box and the De Bruyne’s strike comes thudding back off the post. Grealish then comes close to curling one into the top corner just moments later. It is all Manchester City at the moment.

05:44 PM BST

13 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 1

Manchester City are nearly in again as West Ham lose the ball poorly again. De Bruyne plays it forward to Grealish, whose shot takes a deflection and goes behind for a corner.

De Bruyne plays it short to Grealish, who lays it back to the Belgian. De Bruyne takes it first time and nearly beats Areola at his near post with a wicked, intentional shot.

Great Areola save to deny Kevin De Bruyne - Ian Kington/Getty Images

05:41 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 0 Manchester City 1

Haaland (11’)

What is Paqueta doing? He dawdles on the ball and loses possession to Bernardo in his own half. The Portuguese forward plays it forward into the path of Haaland, who makes no mistake as he cooly slots home to give Pep Guardiola’s side the lead.

Manchester City take an early lead - Hannah McKay/Reuters

05:40 PM BST

9 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 0

Bernardo’s cross is blocked by Mavropanos and goes behind for the first corner of the game. De Bruyne sends it to the far post, where he picks out Gvardiol, but his header does not trouble Areola’s goal.

05:39 PM BST

8 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 0

Grealish cuts it back to De Bruyne on the edge of the box. He is in space to take his shot but the West Ham defenders do well to block his shot.

05:36 PM BST

6 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 0

First chance for the visitors and Haaland should have done better. Grealish plays it onto Bernardo, who stands up a cross from the byline on the left. His cross finds Haaland, who has a free header, but he misses the target as he cannot keep his header down.

05:34 PM BST

3 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 0

First shot on target for West Ham. Bowen cuts in from the right and takes aim with his preferred left foot from just outside the box. It is an easy enough save for Ederson in the Manchester City goal but the shot was hit with some venom.

05:32 PM BST

2 mins: West Ham 0 Manchester City 0

Close for the home side. Kudus sends in a cross from the left, which takes a deflection off Lewis, and it looks like Antonio is going to get on the end of it at the back post to poke home, but Gvardiol just about manages to clear his line.

05:30 PM BST

Kick-off

Before kick-off, we pay tribute to former England and Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. We are under way at the London Stadium.

The London Stadium pays tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson - Ian Kington/Getty Images

05:25 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at the London Stadium.

05:23 PM BST

Soler unveiled

On deadline day yesterday West Ham completed the signing of Carlos Soler on loan from PSG and he has just been out on the pitch waving to his new home crowd.

New signing unveiled for West Ham - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

05:21 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

West Ham: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Álvarez, Paquetá, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Casey, Todibo, Coufal, Soucek, Irving, Guilherme, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee.

05:14 PM BST

Teams warming up

Two changes for West Ham this evening - Hannah McKay/Reuters

Pep Guardiola has made one change to his Manchester City side tonight - John Sibley/Reuters

05:00 PM BST

04:58 PM BST

Drama at Goodison Park

Bournemouth were 2-0 down with just five minutes of normal time remaining at Everton but they have won it 3-2 deep into extra time. You can follow all the reaction to that match and the other 3pm kick-offs with our dedicated blog.

04:50 PM BST

Full team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes his full Premier League debut for West Ham as Julen Lopetegui makes two changes. Edson Alvarez also comes into the starting XI.

West Ham: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Álvarez, Paquetá, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Casey, Todibo, Coufal, Soucek, Irving, Guilherme, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Jack Grealish makes his first start of the season for Manchester City. It is the only change for Pep Guardiola’s side as Savinho has been ruled out with a knee injury. Rodri is back on the bench for the first time this season.

Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee.

04:46 PM BST

Milestone for Akanji

Set for 100 appearances in blue! 🩵



Congratulations, Manu 👏#ManCity pic.twitter.com/P999V54bkD — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 31, 2024

04:44 PM BST

Visitors arrive

04:38 PM BST

Alvarez into West Ham starting XI

First @PremierLeague start of the season for Edson 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/hNE0C8z0ji — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2024

04:36 PM BST

04:32 PM BST

04:25 PM BST

Man City starting XI

Your City side to face West Ham! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Nunes, O'Reilly, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/eEamlefnUn — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 31, 2024

One change for the visitors: Jack Grealish makes his first start of the season.

Rodri is on the bench as he comes into the match-day squad for the first time this season.

04:25 PM BST

West Ham line-up

Our men to face Manchester City ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/BO13u4KOxM — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2024

In one of two changes for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes his full Premier League debut for the club. Edson Alvarez also starts but Niclas Fullkrug is on the bench.

04:22 PM BST

Lopetegui out to end Pep jinx

Julen Lopetegui is bidding to achieve something previous West Ham managers David Moyes, Manuel Pellegrini and Slaven Bilic could not do – beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League.

West Ham’s awful record against the four-time champions since Guardiola was appointed is 14 defeats and two draws.

Lopetegui also has bitter memories of facing Erling Haaland after the City striker scored a hat-trick against his Wolves side in January last year.

“We know of the quality of the City players and City coach and their style, but we are going to go on Saturday with the aim to be able to overcome an unbelievable team as is City,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s not only about stopping Haaland but the City team. It’s very difficult because they are one of the best teams in the history of footballe.

“For sure, Haaland is very strong. I suffered him a lot of times in a lot of teams and we know his quality.”

West Ham will check on defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who went off at half-time against Bournemouth in midweek with a knock.

City midfield pair Mateo Kovacic and Rodri have recovered from injury but Phil Foden is still unwell ahead of the game.

Foden came on as a substitute in their season-opening 2-0 win at Chelsea but missed the last game due to sickness.

“Rodri is much better. Kovacic as well. Phil still doesn’t feel good. The rest are OK,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola had a quiet transfer deadline day, with City not linked with any new signings after bringing back their former captain Ilkay Gundogan and adding Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes.

“I am happy with the squad. Of course, if we have many injuries it could be a problem,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe it is a mistake [not replacing forward Julian Alvarez], I don’t know but I like to work with not a long, long squad.”

City are top of the table with six points after two games while West Ham are ninth on three points.