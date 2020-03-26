Erling Haaland was only wanted at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, suggests dad Alf-Inge

REUTERS

Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, has lifted the lid on why Manchester United missed out on the striking sensation.

As reported by Standard Sport’s Manchester Football Correspondent James Robson, Manchester United were desperate to sign the then Red Bull Salzburg forward in the January transfer window before eventually pulling out of the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The club were eventually put off a deal for the young Norwegian after his agent, Mino Raiola tried to insert a buyout clause into the striker’s contract.

And United, who since signed Odion Ighalo on loan to boost their striking options, have been constantly reminded of what could have been by Haaland’s blistering start to life in Dortmund, with Haaland having scored 11 goals in first 12 appearances for the club.

United do, however, remain interested in signing the 19-year-old , but his dad has suggested the club did not do enough to sign him first time round.

"You never know how it would go in other clubs. It may well have been good, too,' Alf-Inge told TV2.

"We'll never get an answer to that. But we are very happy with the clubs he has been in.

"You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach.

"I think that's the most important thing, in addition to how the club has been over the last five or ten years and what direction they've taken."