Erling Haaland marks Golden Boy award with four goals as Youssoufa Moukoko becomes youngest Bundesliga player

Erling Haaland celebrated his Golden Boy award by scoring four times in a sensational second-half display as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Hertha Berlin 5-2 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was named the winner of the prestigious annual award, which recognises the best under-21 player in Europe, and showed exactly why with a ruthless performance.

It was a memorable evening for Norwegian Haaland, who notched his first away goals of the campaign and took his season tally to 10 goals in eight matches, one less than top scorer Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

It was an equally memorable match for teenager Youssoufa Moukoko, who replaced Haaland late in the game to become the youngest ever Bundesliga player at the age of 16 years and one day.

Haaland struck twice between the 47th and 49th minutes to put his team in front after Matheus Cunha had stunned the visitors with an unstoppable shot from 25 metres in the 33rd.

He completed his hat-trick when he pounced on a Hertha mistake to round the keeper and slot in, with the hosts in complete disarray.

Haaland grabbed his fourth after Raphael Guerreiro had also scored for the visitors and Hertha had briefly cut the deficit with a 79th-minute Cunha penalty.

Dortmund, who face Club Brugge on Tuesday in the Champions League, moved up to 18 points, one behind leaders Bayern Munich and ahead on goal difference of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

