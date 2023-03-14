Erling Haaland's Man City goals and the records broken - Getty Images/Daniel Chesterton

Erling Haaland has been finding the net at a historic pace since joining Manchester City in the summer. And Telegraph Sport has taken a look at his goals so far... and all the records the Norwegian scoring sensation has broken along the way.

Goal one: vs West Ham (a), Aug 7, Premier League

Haaland was brought down in the box by West Ham's substitute keeper Alphonse Areola and took the penalty himself, slamming it into the bottom corner.

Record: Became only the second player in the Premier League to win and then score a penalty on his debut.

Goal two, vs West Ham (a), Aug 7

Kevin De Bruyne played a defence-splitting pass to send Haaland through and he opened his body expertly before stroking the ball home.

Record: Became only the second City player to score twice on his Premier League debut, after Sergio Aguero in 2011.

Erling Haaland netted a debut double in the Premier League - Getty Images/James Gill

Goal three: vs Newcastle (a), Aug 21, Premier League

Sparked City's comeback from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with a clinical, swivelling half-volley past Nick Pope.

Goal four: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27, Premier League

Netted the equaliser as City fought back from two goals down, flashing a header from Phil Foden’s clipped cross past Vicente Guaita.

Goal five: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27

Eight minutes later he scored a consummate poacher's goal, turning home John Stones' scuffed effort to give City the lead.

Goal six: vs Crystal Palace (h), Aug 27

Completed a 19-minute hat-trick, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan’s through ball, holding off Joel Ward, and digging out a shot past Guiata.

Record: Claims his 13th career hat-trick by the age of 22.

Erling Haaland scored three times in 19 minutes as City fought back to beat Crystal Palace - Reuters/Craig Brough

Goal seven: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31, Premier League

Foden's deflected cross dropped perfectly for Haaland, who shrugged off the attentions of Joe Worrall to stab home.

Goal eight: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31

Doubled his tally 10 minutes later with the easiest of finishes... tapping into an empty net after Neco Williams' sliding tackle on Foden inadvertently redirected the ball into his path.

Goal nine: vs Nottingham Forest (h), Aug 31

Another hat-trick – this time inside 26 minutes – was completed with a header from point-blank range.

Record: Ninth goal makes him top scorer in August in any Premier League season – and the first to score that many in just five league matches. His six goals against Palace and Forest arrived in just an hour on the pitch.

Haaland nodded home from close range to complete another treble - Getty Images/James Gill

Goal 10: vs Aston Villa (a), Sept 3, Premier League

De Bruyne delivered an exquisite cross which arced over Emi Martinez and gave Haaland a simple finish from two yards out.

Record: Becomes the player quickest to hit 10 Premier League goals, a feat achieved in six matches.

Haaland volleyed home from two yards out to give City the lead - PA/Nick Potts

Goal 11: vs Sevilla (a), Sept 6, Champions League

Foden threaded a lovely pass through for De Bruyne who hooked the ball into the six-yard box where Haaland slid in to score.

Record: Becomes the first City player to score on their Premier League and Champions League debut.

Goal 12: vs Sevilla (a), Sept 6

The Norwegian forward from just inside the Sevilla half and found Foden, whose shot was spilled... and Haaland made no mistake with the rebound.

Record: Becomes the youngest player in history to reach 25 Champions League goals – and the fastest with it, that tally amassed in just 20 matches. Also becomes the first player to score multiple times on his debut for three different clubs, following a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg against Genk and two for Borussia Dortmund against Paris Saint-Germain.

Goal 13: vs Borussia Dortmund (h), Sept 14, Champions League

A stunning acrobatic finish to secure all three points for City against his former side, with Haaland somehow volleying home from head height.

HAALAND, STOP THAT! 🤯



A ridiculous assist from Cancelo, an even more ridiculous finish from Erling Haaland 😍



How does he do this!? #UCL pic.twitter.com/7u2W23ZC6j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

Goal 14: vs Wolves (a), Sept 17, Premier League

Carried the ball towards the penalty area and fired a low strike into the bottom corner.

Record: Becomes the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games and the first to score 11 goals in his opening seven matches.

There is no sign of the Haaland Show slowing down - AP/Rui Vieira

Goal 15: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2, Premier League

Directed a header from a corner goalwards and it just snuck over the line before Tyrell Malacia was able to clear.

Goal 16: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2

Another assist for Belgian maestro De Bruyne, who arced a wonderful cross in behind Raphael Varane for Haaland to stretch and poke it past David De Gea.

Goal 17: vs Manchester United (h), Oct 2

Haaland was picked out by substitute Sergio Gomez with a precise cut-back which he slammed past the powerless De Gea.

Record: Becomes the first Premier League player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive top flight home matches. He also needed only eight games to net three hat-tricks in the competition, the fastest to ever do so. The next quickest was 48 matches. Also took his tally to 14 goals in his first eight Premier League games, eclipsing Micky Quinn’s record of 10 from eight in 1992.

Haaland smashed home to complete yet another hat-trick - Reuters/Phil Noble

Goal 18: vs Copenhagen (h), Oct 5, Champions League

Joao Cancelo picked out Haaland in a pocket of space in the penalty box, and the City fans were celebrating the moment the ball left the Norwegian's right boot.

Goal 19: vs Copenhagen (h), Oct 5

Gomez’s low drive ricocheted kindly to the lurking Haaland and he tucked in the rebound, before being subbed off at half-time with City three goals to the good.

Record: Fastest player to hit 28 goals in the Champions League, a tally reached in just 22 matches. His scoring rate of 1.27 goals every game means 98 sides in the competition’s history have a worse goals per game ratio than him.

Goal 20: vs Southampton (h), Oct 8, Premier League

After missing a couple of chances, Haaland made no mistake in the second half of another City canter, slotting home first-time from Cancelo’s cross after a lovely exchange with De Bruyne.

Record: Hits 20 for the season in just 13 matches.

Haaland's first-time finish was City's fourth goal of another comfortable afternoon - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Goal 21: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22, Premier League

A long punt from Ederson was allowed to bounce by the Brighton defence and Haaland pounced, controlling the ball on his chest, taking it around goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, then barging Adam Webster out of the way before rolling a shot into the empty net.

Goal 22: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22

Haaland got his 22nd of the campaign from the spot after Var intervened to rule Lewis Dunk had clattered into Bernardo Silva.

Goal 23: vs Fulham (h), Nov 5, Premier League

Walloped home a match-winning 95th-minute spot-kick to spark wild celebrations as City went into the World Cup break on a high.

Goal 24: vs Liverpool (h), Dec 22, League Cup

Haaland darted in front of a flat-footed Joe Gomez to volley home his 24th goal of the season, with his side winning a thriller against their great rivals 3-2.

Goal 25: vs Leeds (a), Dec 28, Premier League

Jack Grealish intercepted Liam Cooper’s slack pass to burst through on goal and square for Haaland who made no mistake.

Record: Becomes the fastest player to score 25 goals under Pep Guardiola, achieving the feat in 20 matches – eight fewer than it took Lionel Messi to reach that target under the Catalan for Barcelona.

Goal 26: vs Leeds (a), Dec 28

Another Grealish assist, another Haaland goal – with the striker tucking his finish away past Ilan Meslier after a neat bit of interplay with the £100m man.

Record: Becomes the first Premier League player in history to score 20 goals before January, despite a six-week break for the first ever winter World Cup. He has already beaten the Golden Boot winning totals from the 1997/98, 1998/99 and 2008/09 campaigns and matched the totals of 2006/07 and 2010/11. A third of Haaland’s 60 shots in the Premier League have found the net and he is scoring from every 1.65 shots on target in the competition.

Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson fails to stop Leeds United's Dutch defender Pascal Struijk - AFP

Goal 27: vs Everton (h), Dec 31, Premier League

Assisted by Mahrez, who danced into the box on the right and fired a low pass towards the centre.

Goal 28: vs Tottenham Hotspur (h), Jan 20, Premier League

Once again was fed by Mahrez who headed across goal for Haaland to nod in and claim his 22nd league goal – the most ever by a City player under Guardiola.

Goal 29: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22, Premier League

It was a familiar sight just before half-time at the Etihad when Mahrez passed to De Bruyne before the Belgian curled a cross into the box before the big Norwegian jump high above the Wolves defenders to powerfully head in his 29th of the season.

Goal 30: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22

After team-mate İlkay Gündoğan was taken down in the area by Ruben Neves, Haaland kept his cool from the penalty spot to send goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way and score his second of the match and 30th of the season in a City jersey.

Goal 31: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Jan 22

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their third goal and his hat-trick past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Haaland completed his hat-trick after just 54mins following a Sa howler. The Wolves goalkeeper played out from the back but only only as far as Mahrez who squared it to Haaland who duly slotted into an empty net.

Goal 32: vs Arsenal (a) Feb 15

De Bruyne burst into the box down the right, chasing Gundogan’s pass. De Bruyne cus back for Haaland, who took a touch and threaded a beautiful shot across Ramsdale and into the bottom left corner, for his 26th Premier League goal of the season.

Record: Haaland's 26 goals in the Premier League this season are the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign, alongside Sergio Agüero in 2014-15.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their third goal - Erling Haaland’s Man City goals and the records broken - Matthew Childs/Reuters

Goal 33: vs Bournemouth (a) Feb 25

After missing a sitter at Nottingham Forest the previous week, Haaland was on hand to steer home a rebound and put City two up against struggling Bournemouth. Haaland has now scored against every opponent he has faced at least twice in all competitions this season.

Goal 34: vs Crystal Palace (a) Mar 11

Haaland has scored 34 goals in 35 games for Manchester City in all competitions this season. The striker settled the match from the penalty spot stroking his 78th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner after Michael Olise's late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

Goal 35: vs RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14

Haaland fired a low drive into the bottom right corner after the RB Leipzig's goalkeeper went the right way, but such was the precision of the Norwegian's strike, Blaswich was never getting there.

Goal 36: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14

Haaland cushions a header down from Kevin De Bruyne, who cleverly opened his body from the edge of the box and cracked a screamer off the bar. The ball then loops in for Haaland, who heads it home for City.

Record: The forward has now scored 30 goals in 25 game in the Champions League becoming the youngest place to do so in the competition's history.

Goal 37: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14

Kevin De Bruyne wins yet another corner and takes the set piece. Rúben Dias heads it goalwards, with the ball coming off the inside of the post, it travels along the goal line before Haaland pokes it in. That will be the 22-year-old's fifth hat-trick of the season - he just cannot stop scoring.

A first-half hat-trick for Erling Haaland ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/HBpr4iqTi9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

Goal 38: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14

Kevin De Bruyne with another corner for City, as he swings it long from the right into Silva who heads it back across goal into the six-yard box. Haaland rises high and powers a header down towards the goal, as the RB Leipzig goalkeeper bravely attempts to clear on the line but the Norwegian slams it home.

Goal 39: RB Leipzig (h) Mar 14

Haaland - Erling Haaland’s Man City goals and the records broken - Getty Images/James Gill

Haaland has his fifth goal of the game as he turns in another rebound from a Janis Blaswick save. The forward belts a low shot into the bottom left and of course it was unstoppable!

There are still 11 Premier League games to go and Haaland needs just four goals to surpass Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season and six to eclipse Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, both of whom managed 34 back when it was a 42-match competition in the early to mid Nineties. He would have the golden boot in any of the past four seasons with his current tally of 28.