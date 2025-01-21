Erling Haaland loves his massive City contract extension because it is 'a bit unusual'

PARIS (AP) — Erling Haaland's mammoth contract extension with Manchester City took the soccer world by surprise.

Which suits him just fine.

“Of course it’s a bit unusual and it’s not normal. But it’s something I like. In the end it was an easy choice," Haaland said Tuesday. “I feel so happy, my family is so happy and in the end that’s what I really wanted.”

One of the most lucrative deals in soccer covers 10 years from the start of this season for the 24-year-old Norway striker, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

The deal until 2034 is the longest in the Premier League, with Haaland reportedly earning around 500,000 pounds ($600,000) per week.

The sheer size of it also seems to limit the possibility of him joining an even bigger club like Barcelona or Real Madrid in the years to come, unless one is prepared to pay a fortune.

He's also fine with that.

“In the end I really look forward to spending many more years in Manchester. It’s going to be amazing," Haaland said ahead of City's crucial Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“First of all, as I said, it was the feeling I had, and the people I spoke with made me convinced this was the right choice,” added Haaland, who is convinced City has overcome its miserable slump. “I feel like a really positive energy in the club, it’s been a hard period and everyone knows that. I think we’re over that now."

The dazzling deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. Possible sanctions include a points deduction or relegation from the top division.

That was not an issue in Haaland's decision-making.

“I haven’t thought of that or anything," he said. “I’m confident the club know what they’re doing.”

Haaland's body has been battered by defenders for several years as they try — usually unsuccessfully — to stop him.

He has his way of staying a step ahead of them.

“I started measuring my sleep to make sure I slept really well," he said. "It’s true, I did.” ___

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press