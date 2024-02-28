Erling Haaland-Kevin De Bruyne double act is the ultimate defender’s nightmare

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were unstoppable at Kenilworth Road - Reuters/David Klein

There is a long way to go in the footballing life of Teden Mengi, a young centre-back of considerable promise, but there might never be a night as challenging as the one in which he was asked to go one-against-one with Erling Haaland.

No protection, no help. Just Mengi, 21, up against the most formidable centre-forward of his generation. Good luck, son. It was certainly a bold strategy from Luton Town, although on this occasion fortune was never likely to favour the brave.

In choosing to man-mark Manchester City’s players all over the pitch, Luton created a series of individual battles. For Mengi, whose direct opponent was Haaland, that proved to be disastrous. He could not outrun Haaland, he could not out-jump him and he certainly could not out-muscle him. What else could he try? Praying, perhaps.

There is a reason why most of Manchester City’s opponents defend with a deep line, packing their box and blocking the space. Because when Haaland has space to run into, and Kevin De Bruyne has time to pick a pass, there is generally going to be one outcome.

For all of Luton’s admirable courage, this was therefore an instructive lesson in how not to play against them. Rule one: do not allow De Bruyne time on the ball. Rule two: do not allow Haaland to run. Rule three: and whatever you do, do not allow both of those things to happen at once.

Remarkably, Luton had actually been given two warnings already, before Haaland scored City’s first in the third minute. Mengi had twice been pinned by the Norwegian, who used his arms to hold off the Luton defender and receive the ball from his own half.

There was, it must be said, an element of misfortune for the first goal. Jordan Clark, the Luton midfielder, slipped as De Bruyne burst past him into the box. From there, Haaland’s movement was so sharp that Mengi did not have a chance.

Few players enjoy an on-pitch relationship as strong as the one that De Bruyne and Haaland share. Here are two world-class footballers, completely in tune with each other, playing in the most tactically-advanced team on the planet.

“I think Erling needs a guy with the vision, quality and generosity [of De Bruyne],” said Pep Guardiola. “And Kevin needs the movement from Erling.”

Haaland’s second goal was, in a way, the product of long-ball football. First he pinned Mengi again, backing into the Luton centre-back, and then he prodded the ball to De Bruyne. With a whole half to run into, Haaland was away. De Bruyne, inevitably, found the pass.

“They were incredible,” said Rob Edwards of De Bruyne and Haaland. “They played in the space we gave them, and did it very well. It is arguably the best combination I have seen live.”

Luton knew what City wanted to do but that did not help them to stop it. Again their defence pushed up the pitch, and again the ball fell to De Bruyne. As with the second goal, De Bruyne’s pass was measured perfectly. This time Haaland dinked his finish, mixing it up after deciding to smash his first two efforts.

“It is a pleasure playing with him,” said Haaland of De Bruyne. “We know what we both want from each other. it clicks well. He is a smart player and I like to play with him.”

The fourth was a little different, as this time it was De Bruyne who made the spearing run in behind. Reaching Kyle Walker’s pass, it was a simple assist and an easy finish for Haaland, who had raced away from the Luton defenders once more. Over short distances and long, he was simply too fast for his opponents.

It is a measure of De Bruyne’s talent that he is now City’s leading assist-maker this season, despite missing most of the campaign through injury. In 12 matches in all competitions, he has now produced 11 assists.

Haaland’s fifth, though, was born in the mind of another City midfielder. Bernardo Silva found the space behind Luton’s midfield, and his pass gave Haaland time to control the ball in the penalty box. From there, the result was inevitable.