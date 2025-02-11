Advertisement

OneFootball
📈 Erling Haaland joins footballing royalty with strike against Real Madrid

Erling Haaland continues to dominate goalscoring charts and has another goal under his belt after he opened the scoring against Real Madrid.

Against the run of play, Haaland fired home after Gvardiol's chest down, which was eventually given after a lengthy VAR check.

The strike was Haaland's first ever against Real Madrid, at the fourth time of asking. Perhaps more importantly though, it drew him level with the great Zlatan Ibrahimović in the Champions League goalscoring charts on 49.

In terms of UCL goal involvements, the Norwegian also climbs above two football greats.

How far will he climb before his career is done?

📸 Michael Regan - 2025 Getty Images