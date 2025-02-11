📈 Erling Haaland joins footballing royalty with strike against Real Madrid

Erling Haaland continues to dominate goalscoring charts and has another goal under his belt after he opened the scoring against Real Madrid.

Against the run of play, Haaland fired home after Gvardiol's chest down, which was eventually given after a lengthy VAR check.

The strike was Haaland's first ever against Real Madrid, at the fourth time of asking. Perhaps more importantly though, it drew him level with the great Zlatan Ibrahimović in the Champions League goalscoring charts on 49.

Haaland has now scored as many Champions League goals as Zlatan 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2O50LdNVaf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 11, 2025

In terms of UCL goal involvements, the Norwegian also climbs above two football greats.

Erling Haaland (53) goes above Kaka and David Beckham (52 each) for goal involvements in the Champions League#MCIRMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/TEH7OUEXqK — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) February 11, 2025

How far will he climb before his career is done?

📸 Michael Regan - 2025 Getty Images