Erling Haaland hits back at increased scrutiny over low touch-count in games

Pep Guardiola speaks with Erling Haaland as he leaves the pitch after being substituted against Wolves last week. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has claimed that no one mentions how many touches he has made if he scores, with the Norwegian saying that even if he netted nine goals in a game, 10 would be his target.

Despite a record 52 goals last season and leading the Premier League chart with 25 this term, Haaland has come under scrutiny for a low touch-count during matches.

Speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast, Haaland said: “There has always been this discussion on how many times I should touch the ball. When I score nobody talks about this but when I don’t people start to mention my touches. This is a part of my life, how people will speak and I can’t control what people say about me.

“I just have to focus on what I should do on the pitch and my job isn’t to be like Rodri, to control a game, it’s being in the box and finishing the attacks. That’s my focus and I don’t care about what people say.

“It’s focusing on helping the team win. In the end you can play football without touching the ball, even if it sounds funny for some to hear that. You can do it with movements, the mental part, and the awareness. It’s a huge part of the game. It’s not only about touching the ball. Of course you have to touch the ball but I know my role in this team.”

Haaland appeared unhappy when being taken off after scoring four goals in last Saturday’s 5-1 win over Wolves although he was delighted his replacement ensured the goals kept flowing. “I was mad for something completely different. I was super-happy because Julián [Álvarez] came on and scored. I’d love to score more goals but I wasn’t mad about getting subbed off,” he said. “Think of it: if I score nine in a game, yeah? It’s good. But imagine 10. It’s better, no? Everyone agrees with me.”

The 23-year-old believes he can improve. “Obviously I’m still developing. I’m still the same player but I’m a better version of myself,” said Haaland. “I’m in the perfect place because I’m still young and I’ve got Pep [Guardiola] who is in charge of me. I’m doing well and enjoying it. I’m happy.

“There are a lot of tactical things to get into when you join a Pep Guardiola team. It’s not easy – he always comes up with something new so you have to adapt and learn new things. I’m developing this side good and the physical condition is getting better.”

Haaland named another athlete he would like to experience being. “Michael Jordan [basketball player],” he said. “To be him would be interesting because his mentality is next level.”

Guardiola trained his players on a dry surface this week to prepare for Saturday’s trip to Fulham, in case the pitch is dry, as it was for City’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest last month.

“Thursday we trained part of the session dry to feel it, and after we went to normal pitch – a massive [difference],” he said. “It’s another game – you have to adapt. We have to feel it and know what we have to do.

“Here in England, in 12 months it is winter so its raining [and there are not many dry pitches]. It’s sunny [on Saturday] in London. It’s like Wimbledon [grass tennis] or Roland Garros [clay]. Completely different. Ask a tennis player. The speed of the ball is different. It’s the same in football.”

Guardiola was asked about the row regarding the new 32-team Club World Cup. The manager said: “We [clubs] are always in the middle. One day they will sit down with each other and realise that there are 365 days in a year, no more.”

The Catalan continually points out how packed the schedule is and was asked whether he would one day like to head Fifa or Uefa. “Me there? Absolutely not,” he said. “I don’t like ties. I like to wear sneakers. I don’t like meetings or official dinners or this stuff. Maybe I will give advice.”