  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Erling Haaland hat-trick sees Man City come from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace

Ian Parker, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erling Haaland
    Norwegian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Erling Haaland bagged his first Premier League hat-trick as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2.

In the first half City were second best against a compact, clinical Palace side – looking to repeat their 2-0 win here last term – and the visitors deservedly led at the break through a John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen header.

It was the fourth Premier League game out of the last six in which City had fallen two goals behind, but they had not lost any of the previous three and they would win this one in style.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back eight minutes into the second half, Haaland took over as his first home goals for City came in a hurry – three in the space of 20 minutes to make it six in his first four Premier League matches.

Yet for much of the afternoon it seemed Palace were going to enhance their reputation as City’s bogey side – having taken four points off them without conceding last term.

Patrick Vieira was forced to name a starting 11 without Wilfried Zaha – on the scoresheet here last season – due to injury, but the absence of their talisman did not prevent Palace from storming into an early lead as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things got worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece. It was Eze again with a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

Joachim Andersen heads in to make it 2-0
Joachim Andersen heads in to make it 2-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

City struggled to muster any response against a well-organised Palace side who pressed the ball in numbers, nipping at City’s heels to deny them time and space on the ball, the home side’s frustration growing as the half went on and the time needed for each of Vicente Guaita’s goal kicks increased.

Palace should arguably have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes. Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out. Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Haaland had headed over from a Riyad Mahrez corner before Palace’s second goal and he fired into the side-netting from a tight angle after the second, but found his supply lines restricted by the visiting defence.

Pep Guardiola had been planning two substitutions early in the second half with Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Alvarez both stripped and ready to go, but they sat back down after Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute.

The Portugal international once again showed by Guardiola this week ruled out the possibility of him leaving as he cut in from the right before hitting a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Gundogan and Alvarez did come on just after the hour and Alvarez quickly made an impact as City levelled in the 62nd minute.

He flicked on a deep cross to Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head in his first Etihad goal.

Erling Haaland scores his first
Erling Haaland scores his first (Nick Potts/PA)

Eight minutes later he had his second. From a short corner, Alvarez fed Silva who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke home from all of a yard.

And he sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go. Silva’s through-ball found his run perfectly, and the Norwegian had the strength to hold off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner.

It would be his final contribution as Sergio Gomez, on to make his City debut, replaced him to the sound of a thunderous roar around the ground.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man City hat-trick hero Erling Haaland: These games are why I’m here

    Haaland’s second-half treble earned the reigning champions a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

  • Frank Lampard: I want Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton

    In-demand forward impressed at Brentford.

  • Haaland hat trick as Man City rallies to beat Palace 4-2

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his first Premier League hat trick as Manchester City came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday. City trailed 2-0 after just 21 minutes against a clinical Palace side — which was looking to its 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium last season — after an own-goal by John Stones and a header by Joachim Andersen. It was the fourth Premier League game out of the last six in which City had fallen two goals behind, but Pep Guardiola's tea

  • Emmanuel Macron hits back at Liz Truss and accuses her of 'playing to the gallery'

    Emmanuel Macron has accused Liz Truss of "playing to the gallery" as he insisted Britain was a strong ally "in spite of its leaders".

  • Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

    Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

  • Raheem Sterling bags first goals for 10-man Chelsea with brace in Leicester win

    Sterling’s second-half double proved decisive at Stamford Bridge.

  • Hat-trick hero Erling Haaland rescues Manchester City against Crystal Palace

    Hosts return to form in second-half after sloppy first 45 minutes Haaland finds the net three times to down south Londoners in classic City comeback Champions go top of the table ahead of Arsenal's match against Fulham

  • Manchester United weighing up improved offer for Ajax star Antony

    The Red Devils are considering upping their £74m bid for the Ajax winger while also contemplating the Cristiano Ronaldo situation

  • Anthony Gordon underlines potential with goal at Brentford

    Bees hit back to take a point but Chelsea target impressed.

  • Rampant Liverpool scores 9, Haaland nets hat trick for City

    After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to its archrival, Liverpool needed to make a statement against Bournemouth on Saturday. A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest ever victory in the English Premier League, sends a loud message indeed. Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.

  • Liverpool join the nine-goal Premier League club

    Manchester United, Leicester and Tottenham have also managed the feat.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S