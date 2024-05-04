Erling Haaland’s freakish scoring spree summed up by otherworldly leap for second goal

Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City beat Wolves to move back within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

The first thought was how he has jumped that high from practically a standing start but then Erling Haaland is not like the rest of us mere mortals. He has his own video game character now but there was always some otherworldly about him. And as he rose above poor Nelson Semedo as if being hoisted from the ground by some sort of invisible force, you just had to admire the sheer athleticism of the whole operation.

There was still, you know, the scoring bit to do, though, and there was just as much to admire in the way Manchester City’s No. 9 steered the most precise header back across goal and into the far corner from Rodri’s cross.

Jamie Carragher suggested it reminded him of a goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus against Sampdoria and there are undoubted similarities between the players’ ability to hang in the air like Michael Jordan did for so many years on a basketball court. That was his second goal.

Numbers three and four were still to follow as City ticked off another win in their bid to become the first top flight English side to win four consecutive league titles. Arsenal have been good – oh so good – this season – but they must worry City are simply not going to falter over the next fortnight. Liverpool know only too well how that feels and there were certainly no signs of City slipping up here, not with Haaland in this mood.

Roy Keane, in one of those cartoonish moments of his, likened Haaland to a League Two player in terms of his general play this season, which was obviously all a bit daft. But the Norwegian has few equals in front of goal in the modern game, not now Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their glittering careers, and his numbers feel increasingly freakish: nine hat-tricks now for City, 61 Premier League goals in 59 starts in the competition, 35 goals this season, 88 goals in 94 appearances all told.

It was not just the header that pointed to his special abilities. No-one is saying Wolves were going to haul in City when Hwang Hee-chan pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart when Ederson palmed substitute Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s cross into his path. But it was Haaland and City’s immediate response that suggested they are not going to give Arsenal an inch in this nip and tuck title race.

Pep Guardiola was clearly dismayed by the softness of the Wolves goal and did not hide his frustration on the touchline but it did not last long. Moments later, Ederson speared a low pass into Phil Foden that bypassed a posse of red shirts. Foden then smashed a lovely aerial ball over the top into the path of Haaland, who brought it down and then cut inside Max Kilman before lashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner. It was a brutal, ruthless, unsparing intervention from a pure goalscorer. Haaland just turned his back and stopped still, a smile enveloping his face that might as well have said this all comes too easily.

He scored five in February against Luton in the FA Cup and five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last season and he went close to matching those tallies. Only a fine stop from Jose Sa after Haaland allowed a pass to run across him in the penalty area before shooting denied him that fifth goal and it was followed by an acrobatic attempt at an overhead kick that was just a little too high to connect with.

Haaland jumped to the ground laughing his socks off, a man loving every minute of it all. By the time his number was finally called, the entire stadium rose to its feet to applaud him off, with his replacement Julian Alvarez scoring City’s fifth late on.

Julian Alvarez (right) slots home Manchester City's fifth after Rodri plays him through - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Haaland was up and running after just 12 minutes when Rayan Ait-Nouri clattered Josko Gvardiol and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot. Sa was sent the wrong one. Then came that wonder of a second, and credit must go in the build up to Rodri, who won possession off Matheus Cunha after Wolves were caught playing out from the back, poked the ball to Kevin De Bruyne and then got it back and stood up that lovely cross for Haaland to do his thing.

The only surprise with City’s third was that Pawson took so long to decide Semedo had tripped Haaland after being sent to the pitchside monitor by the VAR Stuart Attwell to review the incident. Haaland put his penalty in the same corner. Then came that stunning fourth.

And so, regardless of what Arsenal do over the next couple of weeks, the title will be headed back to the Etihad if City beat Fulham and Tottenham away and West Ham at home on the final day. It is hard to back against them, all the more so when Haaland is taking it upon himself to play like this.

Manchester City 5 Wolves 1: As it happened

07:54 PM BST

Records tumble at the Etihad

07:51 PM BST

Man City closing the gap

07:48 PM BST

Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports

It looks comfortable but it was not. In the end we created more chances but in the transition we were not precise in the last pass. But Erling [Haaland] is back to business. Penalties are a guarantee but the second and fourth [goals] were unbelievable. “They are a really, really good team but we made calls in the right moment, especially with the fourth because at 3-1 anything can happen. “The 20 minutes he [Haaland] played against Nottingham Forest was really good and today as well. We won, but it was so long an injury. It is welcome he arrived in the right moment. But we arrive together because Erling and Kevin [De Bruyne] have been out, but Phil [Foden] and Julian [Alvarez] have played so well.”

07:45 PM BST

Haaland on his four goals

Not bad, 25 goals this season. We keep going. I have a manager who pushes me. I try to develop every single day. We have four finals left for our season and we are going to go for it. [The header] was a beautiful goal. I enjoyed that one. I am scoring more headers as well - I try to develop and keep going. I don’t know what more I can say. The fourth was a great pass from Phil [Foden]. First of all it’s about winning the games - of course you want the best possible goal difference you can but we are not thinking about that.”

Manchester City's Erling Haaland salutes the fans after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

07:30 PM BST

Haaland back on form

Another one of those Erling Haaland goal feasts in which there is little to do apart from grapple for superlatives and rummage through the statistical books to try and articulate his achievements. Has to be said, it is as sharp as he has looked for some time. City, three wins from the title, four wins from the double. Doesn’t matter how much bottle Arsenal are showing if City continue like this.

07:29 PM BST

FT: Man City 5 Wolves 1

Job done in emphatic fashion for City, who are now just three wins from a fourth consecutive league title. Fulham, Spurs and West Ham next. It increasingly feels that Arsenal need one of those freak results you occasionally see, when a dominant side contrives to miss a hatful of chances and draw 0-0. Erling Haaland is back among the goals, his header and curled fourth were superb. Another week of the calendar goes by in the title race, and it remains advantage City.

07:23 PM BST

90 minutes: Man City 5 Wolves 1

Just the four minutes of additional time to play. Nunes had the chance to control and finish in the box, but his touch let him down.

07:21 PM BST

88 minutes: Man City 5 Wolves 1

Doku with the chance to shoot from the edge of the box but his shot was tame. Wolves’ players will just want the final whistle now. City’s players look in the mood to find another.

07:18 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Alvarez scores from the bench

Brought on for Haaland a couple of minutes ago, Alvarez finishes across Sa smartly with his left foot. City have five, and it could well have been a couple more.

07:17 PM BST

83 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

City have not quite taken the chance to run up the score, but I think the importance of goal difference is overplayed in any case. If City pass Arsenal’s goal difference, they will have won every game and be champions anyway.

07:12 PM BST

78 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

Nice cross from Ait-Nouri after a rare loss of possession from Rodri but Sarabia could not connect. Guardiola making a triple change: Grealish, Nunes and Doku on for De Bruyne, Foden and Bernardo. Boos from the Wolves fans for Nunes.

Just what you don’t want to see when you are 4-1 down. Pep empties more of his bench and throws on Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and former Wolves star Matheus Nunes. Haaland, surprisingly, stays on. What price a fifth?

07:09 PM BST

75 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

After an explosive start to the half, this is petering out a little though Mateo Kovacic just drew a fine save from Jose Sa so City have clearly not downed tools just yet. Guardiola has also been able to bring on John Stones who will, surely, have some role to play in the rest of this season.

07:06 PM BST

73 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

City toying with Wolves now, one and two-touch play around the penalty area. Foden’s shot deflects behind for a corner. A loose ball falls for Kovacic to strike in the area, but Sa gets behind his shot to keep it out.

07:03 PM BST

70 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

Foden with an exquisite turn, run and cross through midfield, and Toti’s header took the ball away from Haaland just as he was winding up for a scissored volley. That could have been chance for one of the goals of the season.

07:00 PM BST

68 minutes: Man City 4 Wolves 1

Not that City were in any great danger, but they have restored some order in the last few minutes. Longer spells of possession higher up the pitch, exactly what Guardiola wants. Less entertaining for the neutral, but that is not their job.

City now making a change: Ake off, Stones on.

06:58 PM BST

End to end stuff in this half

That was lively. Wolves score an unlikely goal through Hwang Hee-chan but those travelling fans are still bouncing up and down when Phil Foden’s long ball finds Haaland and he lashes one in with a finish that threatened to take the net off. Think that was the most popular goal of the day, judging by the response from fans.

06:55 PM BST

63 mins: Man City 4 Wolves 1

The flag goes up against Ait-Nouri but it was a nice move from Wolves. There have been some positives in possession for Wolves today, but they have not been able to manage the game defensively. As the game gets stretched again, Traore brings down De Bruyne to stop a counter-attack.

06:53 PM BST

60 mins: Man City 4 Wolves 1

Wolves continuing to take swings at City, but it is making the contest a see-saw game. Haaland with yet another attempt that Sa tips over the bar acrobatically. Cunha tries to dribble the ball out of his own box and is caught, but Gvardiol shoots over.

06:50 PM BST

57 mins: Man City 4 Wolves 1

An eventful start to the second half, but we are back to where we started: City with a three-goal lead. Wolves somehow needed to hold firm and score the next goal. Haaland has another shot deflected behind. He is showing today why teams sit so deep against City.

06:48 PM BST

GOOOAALL! Brilliant strike from Haaland

Any hint of a Wolves comeback snuffed out, as City ruthlessly exploit the space left by a team chasing the game. Foden with a diagonal pass over the top for his centre-forward, who controlled, set himself, and curled an unerring shot into the far corner. Haaland has four.

Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers attempts to defend as Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team's fourth goal

06:46 PM BST

GOOAALL! Hwang has struck again vs City

Surely no more than a consolation goal for Wolves, but City punished for some sloppiness. Guardiola unhappy on the touchline. Ederson palmed a cross to the back post and Hwang was there to turn the ball home smartly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan scores their first goal

06:45 PM BST

52 mins: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Ake with a loose touch that looked to have opened the door for Ait-Nouri, but Cunha was offside after his team-mate passed to him.

06:43 PM BST

50 mins: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Jose Sa with a smart save after Foden hooked the ball towards goal. Rodri’s pass was just a little behind him, but the flag goes up for offside against Haaland in any case.

06:41 PM BST

47 mins: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves continuing to try and build out from the back, but they are failing to exploit the space in behind the City defence. Kovacic then helps City play through Wolves press and start a dangerous attack. It does not look as if O’Neil is going for damage limitation.

06:38 PM BST

We’re back under way

Surely more goals in this game for City if they push for them.

06:38 PM BST

Half-time change from Wolves

Bellegarde has replaced Lemina, who was on a booking.

06:31 PM BST

Ian Whittell’s HT verdict

Not sure why Craig Pawson needed VAR for that one! Looked a clear pen by Nelson Semedo on Haaland and, after a trip to the monitor, he gives it. 3-0, Haaland first-half hat-trick, after he scored a hat-trick in 14 minutes against Wolves here last season.

That could not have been any more routine for City as they amble off with their halftime lead. An interesting second half sub-plot might yet be the goal difference advantage Arsenal have. It was ten before kick-off, it’s now seven and, while catching that with just three games left after today will be difficult, it might not be impossible if City go for the kill after the break and get another three.

06:24 PM BST

HT: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Man City have barely got out of second gear, but they are going to move to within three wins of the title. Erling Haaland with a first-half hat-trick, two from the penalty spot. Wolves will feel aggrieved by the first penalty, which was harsh on Ait-Nouri, but that feels academic now. Arsenal fans will have switched off and searched for a nearby beer garden by now.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland helps up Josko Gvardiol

06:20 PM BST

45mins+2: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves just want to hear the half-time whistle now. They have decided that attack is the best form of defence given their absentees, but it has proven a case of playing with fire. And they have been burned.

06:18 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Haaland scores another hat-trick

Sa guessed the right way on this occasion, but the power of the spot kick beat him. Haaland’s 21st senior hat-trick. Surely game over now. City will have their eye on eating into Arsenal’s goal difference.

06:17 PM BST

Man City penalty confirmed!

Semedo has been shown a yellow card. Haaland is stepping up and can complete a first-half hat-trick. Will he take it right-footed so it is a perfect hat-trick? I think not...

06:16 PM BST

Pawson is heading to the screen...

This is going to be a City penalty. Semedo caught Haaland on the back of the leg, and was nowhere near the ball. No need for the Wolves man to have a nibble from there.

“It’s not football anymore,” sing the Wolves fans.

06:15 PM BST

44 minutes: Man City 2 Wolves 0

Appeals for another City penalty after Haaland broke into space behind the Wolves defence. Semedo did well to keep up with him, but he looked like he caught Haaland and won none of the ball. VAR is checking...

06:11 PM BST

40 minutes: Man City 2 Wolves 0

City have won the ball six times in Wolves defensive third in the opening 40 minutes. O’Neil’s team have come to play, but putting the ball at risk in their own half has cost them. With Hwang and Cunha, do they need to be more direct?

06:08 PM BST

38 minutes: Man City 2 Wolves 0

Akanji has taken a whack from a City corner and play stops for 30 seconds to a minute. City now have this game in the palm of their hand. Been a pretty low-key performance, but they are doing the job without much fuss.

06:06 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Haaland doubles City’s lead with a header

City have not been at their fluent best in this game, but have punished Wolves’ defensive vulnerabilities. Once again they win the ball off a Wolves team trying to pass from deep, and Rodri dinks up a ball to Haaland at the back post who leaps to a great height to plant a header in the far corner.

And that’s just what Wolves didn’t need after their hopeful spell of possession. Haaland rose superbly to head in his 23rd goal of the season for a three-goal advantage in the Gold Boot race … oh, and he has missed seven games through injury this season.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal

06:03 PM BST

33 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

The game has been a little scrappy in the last few minutes, both teams turning the ball over. Wolves give a free-kick away in a dangerous crossing position after another loss of possession. Sa made a meal of dealing with the cross, but he was pushed by Akanji and wins a foul.

06:00 PM BST

31 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

City have the quality to pull clear at any moment, but Wolves are in this game. They have steadied themselves since the penalty, and are starting to play through City and keep comfortable possession. Haaland guilty of giving the ball away cheaply a couple of times.

Good spell of pressure from Wolves this, and their large travelling contingent of fans know it. Ederson has been required to come out and make a couple of strong catches. Not quite the foregone conclusion this looked five minutes ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Brazilian striker #12 Matheus Cunha

05:58 PM BST

28 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

Foden with a menacing dribble into the box but Wolves just about managed to prevent him slaloming all the way through on goal. Ederson does very to claim a Semedo cross at its highest point when Hwang was ready to attack it.

05:56 PM BST

26 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

Wolves with their most promising move of the match. Lovely turn in central midfield from Gomes to burst through the lines, and a threatening cross is met by Cunha. Ake did well to block the header. Wolves funnel back behind the ball and City have possession again.

05:54 PM BST

23 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

Traore gets a foot in in midfield, and Cunha dribbles inside from the right. The Wolves forward’s touch gets away from him though, and he fouls Rodri. Wolves are trying to push numbers forward when they get the chance, but City are almost tempting them to do so.

05:51 PM BST

O’Neil unhappy with another decision

The camera keeps giving us a close-up of Gary O’Neil, the Wolves boss serving a touchline ban and in the stands today. The look on his face as he re-watched that wild Rayan Ait-Nouri foul on Josko Gvardiol for the City penalty was telling. I think “disbelief” is the word.

05:49 PM BST

19 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

Wolves hanging on by their fingernails at the moment, they are struggling to defend their penalty box. They are lacking the presence of Collins and Dawson back there. City looking dangerous from inswinging crosses.

05:47 PM BST

17 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

De Bruyne finding space in the early stages, but his execution has let him down so far. Another snap shot skewed wide.

Good save from Sa! Diving down to his right to pluck Haaland’s header away. City getting firmly on top now and starting to pull Wolves apart.

05:45 PM BST

14 minutes: Man City 1 Wolves 0

City now in a comfortable position, and for a split second it looked like they might get another penalty. Kilman pulled out of the challenge on Kovacic. The Etihad continues to sound incredibly flat.

05:42 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Haaland scores

Much like Bukayo Saka for Arsenal earlier in the day, Haaland sends Sa the wrong way and tucks it away to his right.

Well, just as I was about to say this was going to be about City being patient, they take a 12th minute lead from the spot. Erling Haaland, with his 15th penalty in 17 attempts in his City career, makes it 1-0 and this could be a long afternoon for Wolves. Haaland’s only misses?? Against Bayern Munich and Sheffield United - compare and contrast. It’s also 22 in the Premier League this season - two clear now in the Golden Boot competition.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (2L) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot

05:41 PM BST

CITY PENALTY!

Bernardo stood up a cross which came all the way across the area for Gvardiol to try and shoot on the bounce. Ait-Nouri was judged to have caught him after the shot was taken. I’m not sure the Wolves man could have done much about it. Soft.

Erling Haaland to take...

05:40 PM BST

9 minutes: Man City 0 Wolves 0

Rodri takes on a volley from distance, which flies over the bar. The Etihad is sounds fairly quiet at the moment, these games tend to be tense until the first goal arrives. City starting to work Wolves over from side to side, with lots of possession in the final third.

05:36 PM BST

6 minutes: Man City 0 Wolves 0

The one thing to give Wolves, and Arsenal fans, hope is that they have several players who can travel with the ball. Cunha and Ait-Nouri looking sharp in the early stages. City might fancy themselves to prevail if the game becomes too see-saw, though.

05:34 PM BST

5 minutes: Man City 0 Wolves 0

City starting to monopolise the ball. Gvardiol is pushing on from left-back, allowing Foden to come inside. On the other side, Walker is more reserved with Bernardo staying wider.

Haaland with flick into the path of De Bruyne’s path in the box, but he could not set himself to shoot. Quite an open start to the game. Traore does well to drive through the midfield for Wolves and bring them upfield.

05:32 PM BST

2 minutes: Man City 0 Wolves 0

Man City found space after a Wolves giveaway inside the first 30 seconds, but the ball didn’t quite fall for De Bruyne to strike. Then Wolves send a ball over the top of Ait-Nouri to chase, and Ederson comes out of his area to head clear for a throw. Wolves playing with a back three in possession, and have set their stall out to try and keep the ball at least. Loose touch from the goalkeeper Sa and he is forced to clear for a throw.

05:30 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Wolves get the game started, playing in their red away kit.

05:28 PM BST

The players are out at the Etihad

We all know the shape of this game: Wolves will sit deep with a back five and try to threaten on the break. City will try to break them down. How much drama we get will depend on whether City find an early breakthrough or not.

05:25 PM BST

David Silva being presented on the pitch before kick-off

Nice touch before kick-off as the recently retired David Silva, plus kiddies, comes onto the pitch to rapturous applause. The Spanish international, of course, is one of a handful of stars to have had a statue erected outside the Etiahd - how many of the current squad will have that honour bestowed on them when they retire? Phil Foden, at 24, currently looks a red-hot bet.

David Silva acknowledges the fans on the pitch prior to the Premier League match

05:21 PM BST

Pre-match at the Etihad...

It’s your typically chaotic pre-match touchline scene at the Etihad with dozens of “Tunnel Club” exec punters corralled along the touchline watching their heroes warm up. There is also the sight of Noel Gallagher being interviewed by the club’s TV channel on the pitch. It’s almost exactly 28 years to the day since his old band, Oasis played two legendary sell-out concerts at Maine Road that still live large in Manchester pop culture folklore - safe to say a lot has changed for his beloved City in the three decades since.

A young Manchester City fan

05:17 PM BST

De Bruyne starts along with Foden and Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Boubacar Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City

05:14 PM BST

Gary O’Neill on sitting in the stands

I’ll probably find it tough sat upstairs, you feel like you can have less of an impact. Which is probably not really true because the impact you have from the touchline is probably limited anyway.

05:13 PM BST

Guardiola speaks

We know it, we did in the past with Liverpool, you see how strong Arsenal is so we have to do our job [on every game being a final]. At the end, human beings play a football game at 5.30. What we have done before does not mean we have a good performance.

04:56 PM BST

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde meets a fan

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers interacts with fans

04:35 PM BST

The two teams in full

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Dias, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Matheus Luiz, Lewis

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Ait Nouri, Kilman, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Matheus Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Sarabia, Bentley, Bellegarde, Gonzalez, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser

04:32 PM BST

Man City team news: Dias and Stones on the bench

04:31 PM BST

Wolves team news: No Neto in the squad, Hwang and Cunha start

04:26 PM BST

Mario Lemina with the Wolves squad

Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers arrives at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves

04:22 PM BST

04:11 PM BST

City looking to tick another game off as Arsenal fans cheer on Wolves

The baton passes to Manchester City following Arsenal’s lunchtime victory over Bournemouth and the task at hand for Pep Guardiola’s team remains unchanged.

As has been the case since the Sunday when Arsenal lost to Arsenal Villa and Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace, if City win their remaining games they will be champions for a fourth consecutive season.

The first of four remaining games comes at home to Wolves this evening, before trips to London to face Fulham and Spurs and a home match against West Ham on the final day. Four comfortable fixtures in truth, against teams with little to play for as Spurs recede in the race for Champions League football.

That said, with Arsenal 10 goals better off than City on goal difference, it would only take a City draw to open the door for Mikel Arteta’s teams. The fact Arsenal almost went in at half-time goalless against Bournemouth despite winning the shot count 16 to one, shows a strong performance is not always insurance against football’s vagaries.

Wolves will not have manager Gary O’Neil on the touchline today who is serving a one-game ban for an FA charge of improper conduct towards a referee. In better news, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pedro Neto and Santiago Bueno are back in training. Wolves beat City 2-1 earlier in the season with Hwang scoring the winner. Wolves City home and away in 2019-20 and could become the first team to record more than one league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola

Manchester City welcome back Phil Foden and Ruben Dias following illness, and first-choice goalkeeper Ederson has also recovered. Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland is fit to start. City could have had a Champions League semi-final to contend with this last week, but the extra rest makes a slip-up feel less likely.

Full team news on the way shortly.