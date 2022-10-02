Erling Haaland is football's first Gen Z superstar - 40 goals is easily within reach

James Ducker
·3 min read
Erling Haaland is football's first Gen Z superstar - 40 goals is easily within reach - GETTY IMAGES

Alfie Haaland, sat in the tunnel club a few rows in front of the press box, had been fairly restrained in his celebrations as the goals flowed in for Manchester City. But when his son plundered his third successive Premier League home hat-trick with 26 minutes still left on the clock, and carved another slice of history in the process, dad could no longer keep his emotions in check.

Locking arms with the City fans around him as they turned their backs to the pitch en masse and began jumping up and down, Alfie looked in a state of pure bliss as he joined in “the Poznan”. Alfie was a little less happy when an overzealous fan slapped him hard on the back at the final whistle before flinging his arms around the former City midfielder’s neck but it was a lot more gentle than the repeat punches Erling Haaland had just applied to United’s gut.

There may come a point this season when Haaland endures a sticky patch but, eight weeks into the campaign, the numbers continue to swell at a frightening rate. He now has 14 goals in eight Premier League matches at a rate of 1.75 goals per game. Maintain that ratio and all Premier League records will be eclipsed: Mohamed Salah's 32 in 2017-18 (the most in a 38-game season), and the 34 managed by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in a 42-match campaign.

Hyperbole is always a danger on days of giddy delirium like this but it is not a leap to believe fans should be bracing themselves for the Premier League’s first 40-goal season. If Cristiano Ronaldo - a penny for his thoughts from the substitutes’ bench, here - and Lionel Messi were the great players of the Millennial generation, Gen Z may well be witnessing the advancement of one of the game’s next true superstars in Haaland.

To give some context to Haaland’s impact in just a couple of months, it took Michael Owen 48 Premier League appearances to hit three hat-tricks, Ruud van Nistelrooy 59 games, Fernandes Torres 64 matches and Andy Cole 65 outings. Ronaldo - the greatest goalscorer in the history of the men’s game - has three Premier League hat-tricks in 196 appearances. Haaland has as many in eight games.

All that considered, it was quite astonishing to see the space United afforded Haaland and City - the planet’s hottest striker and probably its best team - on one of the most bruising afternoons in their modern history. Haaland had warned this could be a lot of fun and he stayed true to his word, although Pep Guardiola seemed to take as much joy from seeing his centre-forward setting up goals with as splendid precision as he scored them.

Shut your eyes and the pass for Phil Foden’s second - bent from left to right, beyond the reach of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and a despairing Tyrell Malacia to the far post - could have been peak De Bruyne. Another assist followed for Foden’s third goal.

Guardiola admitted he wants Haaland to "touch the ball more" while conceding that "biggest talent is to put the ball in the net.” And what a talent it is - even if United gave him a helping hand.

