Erling Haaland did not have a shot vs Arsenal: Man City have a creativity problem

Four shots. That is all Manchester City managed in their biggest game of the season so far, which is the fewest number they have ever tallied in Pep Guardiola’s 274 Premier League games in charge.

Just one of those four shots was on target and none of them were from the boot of Erling Haaland. No wonder the Norwegian cut an angry figure at the final whistle after their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Jack Grealish also let his frustration boil over, having spent the entire 90 minutes on the substitutes’ bench watching City struggle to create anything against their title rivals. Only one of their four shots came after the 34th minute.

Guardiola answered with a question when asked about the fact his City team managed just four shots, by firing back: “They [Arsenal] defended well. How many shots did they have?”

When the reply came back that the home side had 12 shots, three times as many as City, Guardiola conceded: “OK, at least they won it. We didn’t have much. We wanted another type of game, but it is what it is.”

It was meant to be Arsenal who would have a creativity problem without Bukayo Saka and yet it was City who badly missed one of their star men, as nobody could replicate Kevin De Bruyne’s craft for the visitors on Sunday.

City have lost all three games that Rodri has missed through suspension and his absence at the Emirates was felt going forwards, just as much as it was by the defenders he normally helps to protect.

Bernardo Silva was deployed in a deeper role to cover for the absence of Rodri, with Guardiola opting for the energy of Rico Lewis and physicality of Mateo Kovacic, who was twice lucky not to be sent-off, around him.

Lewis won a second-half free-kick with one driving run towards the Arsenal penalty area, but it was largely graft over guile and Guardiola’s starting front three of Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden just did not click as move after move broke down.

“The fact we didn’t have Rodri, I wanted to have more protection with the ball with Rico, Bernardo and Mateo,” said Guardiola. “That was the reason and that is why we decided [not to start with Grealish].

“We were looking to find more players in the middle, Julian, high pressing. But it was difficult to do it because [David] Raya can play high and long. We defended well in general in a tight, tight game. Last season, they controlled more the game than today and we won.”

Haaland’s highlights reel will show him having his pocket picked by William Saliba within the first 10 minutes and falling over while trying to chase down a long ball with the Frenchman.

It was another big game that passed without Haaland finding the net, but the striker could not be blamed for squandering chances or going missing as his team-mates simply failed to get the ball anywhere near him.

Alvarez was close to catching out Arsenal goalkeeper Raya in the 17th minute after racing to close down the Spaniard, but, for all his threat, the Argentine is not a natural creator in the same way Riyad Mahrez was from the right before moving to Saudi Arabia during the summer.

City missed somebody like Mahrez on Sunday and Guardiola could not even find extra creativity from the substitutes’ bench, as he made a triple change to send on Matheus Nunes, John Stones and Jeremy Doku.

Instead, it was all four of Mikel Arteta’s substitutes’ – Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, whose shot deflected into the net off Nathan Ake – who were involved in Arsenal’s winning goal.

This was the first time Arsenal have kept a clean sheet at the Emirates in the league this season, having conceded in games against Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Declan Rice and Arsenal’s defenders, Saliba in particular, have to take an awful lot of credit for that but it was also the result of City’s predictability in attack.

“I was thinking about [the fact] that we haven’t had that many [clean sheets at home] and against the best team in the world we managed to do it,” said Arteta. “You concede against them and it is very difficult.”