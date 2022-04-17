Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet as Borussia Dortmund hit Wolfsburg for six

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (left) struck twice as Wolfsburg were swept aside (Martin Meissner/AP) (AP)

Erling Haaland got back on the goals trail as Borussia Dortmund swept past Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg 6-1 at Signal Iduna Park.

The Norway forward had not scored for his club since late January, but was on target in each half as Dortmund brushed the visitors aside with a blistering opening spell.

A debut goal from 17-year-old Tom Rothe set the home side on their way after 24 minutes, with Haaland then setting up Axel Witsel and Manuel Akanji adding a third in the space of just four minutes.

Emre Can made it 4-0 before Haaland scored a fifth from close range ahead of the break.

Haaland chalked up Dortmund’s sixth goal 10 minutes into the second half with Ridle Baku eventually getting a late consolation for Wolfsburg.

Dortmund moved within six points of leaders Bayern Munich, who visit struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Cologne secured bragging rights in the Rhine derby with a 3-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach, where Anthony Modeste, Florian Kainz and Dejan Ljubicic all scored in the first half.

A brace from Roland Sallai helped Freiburg keep up their European push with a 3-0 win over Bochum, who finished with 10 men.

At the other end of the table, Hertha Berlin won 1-0 at fellow relegation-battlers Augsburg, while Stuttgart drew 0-0 at Mainz.

In Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic struck deep into stoppage time to earn Juventus a 1-1 draw against nine-man Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic had put the visitors ahead early in the second half, but with just five minutes left Adama Soumaoro was sent off following a VAR review for bringing down Alvaro Morata and Gary Medel picked up two quick yellow cards for his protests.

The Bianconeri rescued a point in the fifth minute of added time when Vlahovic headed in at the far post from Morata’s bicycle kick.

There was also late drama in Saturday’s evening kick off as Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch Lazio a 1-1 draw at home against Torino which keeps them in the top six.

Elsewhere, bottom club Salernitana kept their slim survival hopes alive with a shock 2-1 win at Sampdoria, a first victory under manager Davide Nicola.

Earlier in the day, fellow relegation battlers Cagliari beat Sassuolo 1-0 to end a run of five straight defeats.

Lucas Torreira’s first-half strike saw Fiorentina defeat Venezia 1-0 to remain in contention for European qualification while Udinese beat Empoli 4-1.

Villarreal carried the momentum from their shock Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win at Getafe in LaLiga.=

Alaves beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to move within four points of safety, with fourth-bottom Mallorca beaten 3-0 at Elche.

Valencia’s fading European hopes suffered a further blow after losing 2-1 at home against Osasuna, who now sit ninth.

Saint-Etienne moved out of the bottom three in Ligue 1 after they came from behind to beat Brest 2-1 with a first-half double from Mahdi Camara.

Saturday’s late match saw Lens win 2-1 at Lille to move above the champions and into seventh, now just two points off the European places.