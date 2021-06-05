Erk Lamela rabona during Arsenal vs Tottenham derby wins Premier League goal of the season

(Getty Images)

Erik Lamela's sensational rabona goal in the north London derby has been named the Premier League goal of the season.

Lamela scored an audacious effort to put Tottenham ahead against Arsenal at the Emirates on March 14.

The Argentine found space to send the ball through a host of Arsenal players and past Bernd Leno into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, leaving his Spurs team-mates stunned by the skill.

He struck the ball with his left foot, wrapping it around his standing right to make a pure contact.

Unfortunately for Lamela and Spurs, that was as good as the derby got as they fell to a 2-1 defeat with the midfielder sent off in the second half.

"It has a different feeling to do it in the derby," Lamela told Spurs' website.

"These games are completely different to other ones and it’s a very, very special goal.

“I dream a lot about goals like that, especially in a derby, but it was in one second that I decided to shoot like that.”

Lamela’s goal also ensured Spurs won the goal of the season award for the second year running, with Heung-min Son’s incredible solo goal against Burnley taking the prize for 2019/20.

