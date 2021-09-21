Conservatives and Erin O'Toole didn't lose completely: Party wins popular vote for second election in a row

Alicja Siekierska
·3 min read

The Conservative Party won the most votes in the 2021 federal election, but weren't able to translate that support in the most number of seats with the Liberals scooping up a minority government.

Tory candidates across the country received 34.1 per cent of the total number of votes cast in the 2021 federal election as of 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, amounting to 35.8 per cent of the total number of seats (121 seats). The Liberals finished behind their rivals with 31.8 per cent of the total number of votes cast, but were able to take 46.2 per cent of the total seats (156 seats).

With mail-in ballots yet to be counted, those percentages may change. 

Still, the results echo the 2019 election, when the Conservative Party under former leader Andrew Scheer won 34.3 per cent of the vote compared to the Liberals’ 33.1 per cent share. But, as in 2021, the Liberals came out on top with a minority government of 157 seats, or 46.4 per cent of total seats, while the Conservatives had 121 seats, or 35.8 per cent of the total seats.

The results raised questions for some about electoral reform, something that Liberal leader Justin Trudeau had promised to tackle in the 2015 election. 

Others reiterated that the popular vote does not matter in Canada's electoral system. 

