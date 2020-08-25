Erin O’Toole Says He Won Conservative Leadership Race ‘As A Pro-Choice Conservative MP’

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds his first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

Newly-elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has rolled out the welcome mat for Canadians in search of a political home, while touting himself as a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ politician.

“Canadians haven’t always seen themselves in our party. I’m going to change that,” he said in Ottawa Tuesday at his first press conference as party boss.

O’Toole, who won the Tory leadership race over former minister Peter MacKay on the third ballot early Monday morning, said Canadians can expect to hear a lot of “Liberal spin” about him and his record. “Don’t buy it,” he said.

O’Toole gave the broad strokes of his priorities as leader of the Official Opposition, including pushing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address national unity issues and Western alienation, and said his party will be ready to fight another election if the Liberal government falls after the throne speech set for Sept. 23.

“Justin Trudeau would rather play politics than do his job. Even now, with our country still in a crisis, he may be trying to trigger an early election,” he said, referring to Trudeau’s prorogation gambit. “Because of that, I may soon be asking Canadians for the chance to serve as prime minister, so we can get this country back on track.”

O’Toole did not give any indication if his party would support the throne speech, but said he will “put the interests of Canadians first” and collaborate where possible while pushing for “better solutions and faster responses” for Canadians rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of his remarks were focused on his pitch that there is room in the Tory tent for Canadians of all backgrounds and walks of life. To hammer that point home, he repeated lines from the victory speech he delivered “in the wee hours” Monday, after results were delayed for hours due to a malfunctioning ballot-opening machine.

“Whether you are Black, white, brown or from any race or creed, whether you are LGBT or straight, whether you are an Indigenous Canadian or have joined the Canadian family three weeks ago or three generations ago, whether you are doing well, or barely getting by, whether you worship on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, or not at all... you are an important part of Canada and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada,” he said.

Yet he won the job after scoring down-ballot support from the social conservatives in the race, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who were eliminated in earlier rounds. Both Lewis and Sloan pledged during the race to reopen the abortion debate, and Sloan compared banning conversion therapy to child abuse.

O’Toole, the MP for the Greater Toronto Area riding of Durham since 2012 and a former veterans affairs minister, said he has a “clear track record” of standing up for women’s rights and the LGBTQ community.

“I won the leadership of the Conservative Party as a pro-choice Conservative MP, one that won with a strong mandate,” he said. “That’s how I’m going to lead as the leader of the Opposition and that’s how I’ll be as prime minister. I’m in politics to defend the rights of Canadians to secure a brighter future.”

But he was pressed over his 2016 vote in favour of a private member’s bill from Tory MP Cathay Wagantall to amend the Criminal Code of Canada to “make it an offence to cause injury or death to a preborn child” while committing a violent act against a pregnant woman.

Opponents of the legislation saw it as a backdoor attempt to restrict abortion rights by giving legal recognition to fetuses, when the Criminal Code defines a human being as one who has “completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother.” Three Conservative MPs, including current members Michael Chong and Peter Kent, joined the Liberals and other parties in voting it down.

O’Toole told reporters in French Tuesday that legislation was about “criminal sentencing,” denying it would have put cracks in the rights of Canadian women.