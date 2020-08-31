Erin Napier's 'Home Town' Sketches Have Been Made Into a Fun Coloring Book for All Ages

From House Beautiful

Need a new quarantine hobby? Or just a really big fan of HGTV's Home Town? Well, get your colored pencils and crayons ready! Laurel Mercantile has a new product for sale that both you and the kids will get a kick out of.

Erin Napier took to Instagram on Saturday to share a couple snaps of her store's first-ever coloring book, dubbed Erin's Sketchbook. "We took my #HGTVHomeTown house portraits and simplified them so you can get lost in it when you need stress relief or for budding tiny designers," she wrote in the caption.

The coloring book contains over fifty sketches of the stunning Laurel, Mississippi, homes that Erin and Ben Napier renovated during the show's last four seasons. In fact, you're bound to recognize a few—like season three's Kollar House, which is also coincidentally for sale right now. Each illustration in Erin's Sketchbook includes name of the home underneath so you can rewatch the episode as you color it in.







Napier’s two-year-old daughter, Helen, got dibs at testing out the coloring book and as Napier notes "she's making some real bold color choices." From craftsman cottages to bungalows and ranches, each page presents artists of all skill levels a new architecturally unique structure to shade in. There's even a bonus illustration of the restored Laurel Mercantile Co. building.



Erin’s Sketchbook is currently being sold for $15.99 online and in-store. As Napier has noted in the past, all products sold at Laurel Mercantile are made domestically in order to support other locals makers as well as keep the home town spirit alive. Erin and Ben Napier do not source products from other countries due to the absence of child labor laws.

Home Town is currently filming its fifth season. Here's what Erin and Ben have said about filming during a pandemic.

