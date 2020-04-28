Erin Napier Shares Throwback Pics of Herself with Long Hair - See Her Pre-Pixie Cut Look

Manny Carabel/Getty; Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier rocks a side-swept blonde pixie cut on her HGTV series Home Town, but she hasn’t always had short hair.

On Monday, the home renovator and graphic designer, 34, shared two throwback photos of herself with long curly locks on her Instagram Story, revealing that she was ultimately inspired by none other than Drew Barrymore to “cut it all off”

“Today’s post made you wonder if I’ve always had short hair,” she wrote over the first snap, referring to a glam shot she shared on her main feed a few hours prior. “Nope.”

“I cut it all off the first week of college. This was senior year [of high school],” Napier wrote over a second polaroid photo wearing retro-style overalls.

She then shared a photo of Barrymore’s famous curly crop from the 90s, writing, “I took photos of @drewbarrymore to the salon when I made the big cut,” adding, “Still do,” alongside a second black-and-white snap of the actress.

Earlier that day, Napiera shared a close-up photo of the curls she gave herself for a behind-the-scenes HGTV segment on her main feed. The TV personality told fans and followers that styling her hair helped her feel “human” — even though she’s self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Drew Barrymore

“Fixed my hair to self-shoot behind the scenes episodes from our dining room for @hgtv,” she wrote alongside the post. “I feel so human again! (many many thanks to @meeschka for telling me about @kristin_ess air dry creme that made these waves possible).”

“This is good hair. particularly for a quarantine,” one social media user joked in the comment section. While another said, “You are so adorable and make me want to cut my hair short again!”

A third person asked, “Wait, those are air-dried waves?!” adding, “I’m impressed!”

To which Napier replied, “Oh they had some help from the curling iron after it dried ha.”

Last month, the star opened up possibly unknowingly contracting coronavirus. In a lengthy Instagram post, Napier shared that she, her 2-year-old daughter Helen and her 64-year-old mother all exhibited coronavirus symptoms last month after traveling to New York City, but couldn’t figure out what they had.

“I’ve been hesitant to share this because I worried it might cause alarm, but the more I’ve considered it, I think it’s something worth discussing so we can hopefully raise the alarm for the importance of IMMEDIATE serological testing for COVID-19,” she began her post.

In the comments section, Napier encouraged her followers to practice social distancing and avoid going out to public places to slow the spread of coronavirus, writing, “We aren’t being asked to fight a war like our grandfathers had to do: we’re just being asked to stay home and wait. Please, if at all possible. Stay Home. And Wait.”