Erin Napier Had the Best Comment about Husband Ben's Transformation

Ben Napier is on a health journey and it seems to really be paying off. The Home Town star has lost a considerable amount of weight over the past year, and wife Erin has been nothing but supportive of his journey toward a healthier lifestyle. The Napiers have disclosed on episodes of their HGTV show that Ben struggled with high blood pressure related to his weight.

Ben says he comes from a long line of burly men in his family, and now he sees how that can be problematic. As he saw his father and other members of his family struggle with a multitude of health issues as they got older, he decided to take matters into his own hand, creating a better life for himself and his family.

Erin took to Instagram to show off Ben's progress:

"@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. mission accomplished 🔥," she wrote. Ben suffered from a shoulder injury earlier this year, which required surgery and extensive recovery.

Ben responded jokingly saying, "What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? 😏 That’s my real motivation," referring to People's yearly Sexiest Man Alive list. Ben has expressed other motivating factors for improving his health aside from preparing for his surgery, including extending his life for the sake of his daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 2.

Erin emphasized that Ben's increased focus on fitness has been working, decreasing his blood pressure. Of course, in true Ben fashion this journey included building a home gym in the family's barn.

Here's a glimpse at the before and after so far, which might we add is pretty impressive. Go Ben!

