Erin Molan rejects Daily Mail's charge of racism, alleging 'royal commission' into her radio show

Channel Nine sports presenter Erin Molan has gone from being hailed as brave for speaking out about internet trolls on 60 Minutes to being accused in court documents by the Daily Mail of “objectively racist” conduct in a matter of days.

Molan, who is suing the Daily Mail for defamation over a report that she says portrayed her as “racist” and an “arrogant white woman of privilege” when she said “hooka looka mooka hooka fooka” on air, is sick of being attacked online and in the media and gave a teary interview on Nine on Sunday night calling for action on trolls.

When it comes to online trolling, few people cop as much as women in the media. In the male dominated world of sport, @Channel9 host @Erin_Molan has become even more of a target. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/S2PEqNsEEz — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) October 11, 2020

She broke down as she recalled years of online abuse, particularly on rugby league sites.

“Every single one was either that I was a woman, that I was ugly, that I looked like a slut, that I’d never played the game, that I belong in the kitchen,” Molan told 60 Minutes. “About different footballers that I’ve had dalliances with, about bosses at Channel Nine that I must have slept with. It’s just vile.”

But on Monday morning the Daily Mail filed its defence in the federal court case and the co-host of Nine’s Friday Night Footy, the Sunday Footy Show and the Continuous Call on radio 2GB and 4BC found herself accused of making a series of “objectively racist” comments on the radio show.

Sources told Weekly Beast that Daily Mail Australia often settled defamation cases but this time decided to aggressively defend its reporting. Lawyers trawled through hours of recordings of Molan and her co-hosts on the Continuous Call and produced a 61-page defence document.

“From 2017 to 2020 the Continuous Call team frequently engaged in discussions containing racist content,” the document alleges. “On occasions this including the mocking of ethnic, particularly Pacific Islander and Maori names. On other occasions it included crude accents (frequently Chinese and Indian) and references to stereotypes connected to particular races or cultures.”

Phrases the Daily Mail’s defence alleges Molan used include “You like raw feesh?”, “Pick up your chopsticks”; “I wuv you wery long tiyme” and “Herro, I wery goo lookin”.

Molan’s barrister, Sandy Dawson, told the court on Friday the Daily Mail was waging an “ongoing campaign” to damage his client and had launched a “royal commission” into her radio program. “She doesn’t have a racist bone in her body,” Dawson told Justice Robert Bromwich at the first hearing to set down a date for the trial.

Weekly Beast has contacted Molan for comment.

James and the giant corporation

Kevin Rudd’s petition calling for a royal commission into News Corp’s dominance of Australia media has caught the attention of the international press. The petition, which argues Rupert Murdoch’s media company employs tactics that “chill free speech and undermine public debate”, had garnered more than 265,000 signatures by Thursday evening.

The New York Times reported that the petition “generated so much interest over the weekend that it overwhelmed the website’s cyber defences and shut down access to the document”.

Another story in the Times lent some credence to the sentiment behind the petition.

Speaking to the Times’ Maureen Dowd, James Murdoch explained for the first time why he had “pulled the rip cord” and quit the firm.

“I reached the conclusion that you can venerate a contest of ideas, if you will, and we all do and that’s important. But it shouldn’t be in a way that hides agendas,” James told the Times, in his first major interview since his exit.

