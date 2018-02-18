Erin Mielzynski turns previous Olympic disappointments into best-ever result

From missing the Vancouver opening ceremony in 2010 as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, to posting a DNF alongside a 21st-place result four years later in Sochi, Erin Mielzynski’s first two trips to the Winter Games didn’t exactly mimic how you would dream them up when you’re a little kid.

Those two experiences may have been scarce in results, but they came with lessons aplenty.

“My previous two trips to the Olympics were strange,” Mielzynski said.

“This Olympics I’m older, and hopefully wiser, so I think I can bring that in. I can use my privilege of going to the past two Olympics to my advantage.”

Mielzynski did just that, translating her learning opportunities gained in Vancouver and Sochi into her best-ever Olympics result in PyeongChang.

In her third Winter Games, Mielzynski just missed the top 10, finishing 11th in the Ladies’ Slalom on Friday. It’s the best result of her Olympic career, the end of another lesson, and more experiences for the 27-year-old to potentially carry into the Beijing Games four years from now.