Erin Mielzynski shares what she would tell her younger self

Since Erin Mielzynski was young, she loved to ski. It is this passion that she has for the sport that has led her to where she is today. Mielzynski is getting set to make her third Olympic appearance at PyeongChang, but she took some time to reflect upon the message she would share with her younger self.

“Love skiing, ski until close, fall asleep on the chairlift,” Mielzynski advised. “It’ll be tough doing school and skiing at the same time, but fight. The reason you are doing it is because you love it.”

The passion Erin Mielzynski displays for her sport is truly admirable, and it will be on full display at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.