Erin Kennedy back for GB Rowing after 15 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy

When Erin Kennedy says it out loud, it sounds almost impossible. “I started the season with nine rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy to go,” the British rowing cox says. “I wasn’t just on the back foot, I was 200 metres behind everyone else.”

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer last year at the age of 29, Kennedy will make an extraordinary comeback at this week’s European Championship in Slovenia after a total of 15 gruelling rounds of chemotherapy to obliterate a tiny lump – the size of a kidney bean – near the top of her left breast.

The diagnosis, she says, was not the scary thing, rather all the unknowns that came after it. How would her body react to the cocktail of chemotherapy drugs? Would she ever get back in a boat? Among her most vivid memories is the “traumatic” moment she agreed to be hooked up to doxorubicin, a breast cancer treatment known as the “red devil” for its toxicity and bright red colour.

“You get to read every side effect you could possibly have, from an itchy nose through to death,” Kennedy says, recalling the time she signed her consent-to-treatment form. “Everyone thinks about the hair loss, but who knew your nails could fall off? Nose hair is really important. "

"I had a streaming nose for three months.” Since discovering the lump while at a training camp last year, Kennedy – a double world champion, European champion and world-record holder in the mixed coxed four – has been determined to remain the goal-driven athlete rather than the cancer patient."

Four days after her diagnosis, she guided the PR3 mixed coxed four to a memorable gold at the World Cup in Belgrade. During her first few months of treatment, she went into British Rowing’s Caversham headquarters to check in with team-mates, cycle alongside the boats up and down the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake and complete low-level cardio sessions.

“I was essentially treating it like a breakfast club,” Kennedy, who coxed Britain’s PR3Mix4 to gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, says with a smile."

But then there has been the other side to cancer. The times she has missed out on friends’ birthdays and weddings. The chilling day she was rushed to A&E after contracting a urinary tract infection that, had it not been treated, could have fatally developed into sepsis.

And there was the time she felt so unwell that she nearly declined her invitation to Windsor Castle last November to pick up her MBE for services to rowing, with her husband, Sam.

“By that point, I’d had 11 rounds of chemo. I was putting off getting ready and I was so unhappy,” she says. “Chemo is not fun on your stomach – one day you can’t go to the loo and another you can’t stop. Then Sam said, ‘Erin, you can go to the loo at Windsor Castle. There are toilets’. It was just nerves, but I didn’t want cancer to rob me of cool stuff.”

As a young female cancer patient, Kennedy was not only forced to confront her own mortality, but her fertility. She and Sam made the decision to harvest her eggs days before she started chemotherapy, the powerful effects of which can impair a woman’s fertility.

The couple successfully made nine embryos before Kennedy was put into an artificial menopause to protect her ovaries, the side effects of which assaulted her body even more.

“Hot flushes were a biggie,” she says. “They weren’t fun. A lot of the menopause symptoms were also similar to the ones from chemo, so it became hard to unpick what was what. I was just this mess with my body going, ‘What’s happening?’ ”

After being given the all-clear in January this year, Kennedy stopped taking the menopause-inducing medication. She is still waiting for her period to return. “If I don’t have a period, I’m in the menopause,” she explains, bluntly. “If I do, I have options for children.”

As a carrier of the faulty BRCA gene that is linked to breast cancer, Kennedy elected to have a double mastectomy – an eight-hour operation to remove both of her breasts and eliminate the risk of the cancer returning.

Her natural chest size before the major surgery was a 28FF, but now she has implants that have been gradually expanded to a much smaller size with saline, supported by a high-impact sports bra.

“It felt like an out-of-body experience when they marked me up for the surgery,” Kennedy says. “I’d got my boobs out to half the NHS by this point but they draw around it with big arrows and all of a sudden, it feels very medical. I decided not to keep my nipples because you’re more likely to have breast tissue attached to them. They were just different pieces of skin, so I was like, ‘Get rid’."

Her double mastectomy is one of the many chapters of her story she has authentically documented on her Instagram page in an attempt to break the stigma that still exists around the “C” word. “There’s a lot of poor language around cancer,” Kennedy says. “There’s a lot of survivor s---, ‘fight’, ‘journey’. I understand where people are coming from with it, but it’s more the win-lose thing that doesn’t hit right. If people pass away from cancer, it’s not that they’ve lost their battle. I don’t think you ‘win’ at cancer.”

For now, Kennedy is looking forward to getting back out on the water. In a vivid irony, her first day of competition at the Europeans will be her “Cancer-versary”, marking exactly a year to the day of her diagnosis. “It’s going to be emotional, but it’s something to be celebrated,” Kennedy says, her face lighting up with an infectious smile.

