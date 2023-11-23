Erin Foster Expecting First Baby with Husband Simon Tikhman: 'I'm Pregnant!

Foster and Tikhman announced the news on Instagram

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images; Erin Foster/Instagram Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster has so much to be thankful for this year!

The actress, 41, is expecting her first baby with husband Simon Tikhman, sharing the exciting baby news on Instagram on Thanksgiving.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!" she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Foster stands with her hands supporting her back, smiling as she shows her bump in the sunlight and Tikhman looks over at her.

Foster — daughter of David Foster and Rebecca Dyer — addressed pregnancy speculation in July after sharing an Instagram Story, striking a pose in an airplane selfie.

"Can you imagine how insane I'm going to be as a MOTHER!?" she captioned the initial shot, where she added a crown emoji over her head.

As congratulations started to pour in, she added to her Story to quickly clear up confusion, writing, "Guys, I'm not pregnant. I said WHEN!! Delete all your nice DMs to me."

Foster and Tikhman tied the knot in December 2019 in a glamorous New Year’s Eve ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.



