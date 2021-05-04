Erin council receives final design guidelines for future development

Final guidelines shaping the future of Erin have been released.

Erin council received community and architectural design documents for future development at its April 20 meeting.

“We’re facing significant growth in the not-too-far distance future, and it would be important to have these in place,” said Coun. John Brennan.

Two virtual workshops for residents were held on March 18 to present further information on trails, green spaces, buildings, and streets and gather input and feedback to the document from those in attendance.

Administration notes good urban design plays a pivotal role in creating healthy and sustainable communities. It relies on the shaping, organization, patterning, and interrelationships of built and natural environments.

Coun. Michael Robins wanted to know how the town would ensure they implement the guidelines. It was explained zoning would be effective. It would change over time as zoning is statutory and the guidelines are not.

“You do have a general policy in your official plan that references urban design guidelines,” said Angela Sciberras, planning consultant. “When people ... have an application they’re submitting, they are required to meet with staff for a pre-consultation meeting and compliance with the town’s design guidelines would be one of the items they would have to address as part of their submission.”

This can be done through a design guideline brief that would be prepared by the applicant’s architect, summarizing the details of the application and how the guidelines have been addressed.

“They are guidelines so that it would be at the discretion of staff or, if it was a significant development, it could be peer-reviewed by the consultant’s architect,” Sciberras said.

Subdivision agreements may also be used to identify what they are looking for from developers, based on the guidelines.

The town aspires to be a healthy and sustainable community while maintaining the look, feel and charm of a small town connected to its natural and built heritage. The guidelines will complement existing policies, zoning, and standards.

Parameters for compatible development have been established. Buildings will generally be consistent in height and mass with appropriate transitions. A maximum of one and a half storeys difference between adjacent buildings is required.

Around 92 per cent of those surveyed say infill on Main Street should maintain consistent form and massing of the existing buildings.

The plan identifies structural developments that respect the natural context of Erin, encourages the development of walkways for pedestrians and outlines vital design considerations for new housing projects.

Staff say good urban design results in great places, streets reflective of the community, attracting people and connecting them and their environments.

Nearly 86 per cent of respondents at the workshops say residential streets are lined with trees and lawns, but most do not have sidewalks. They would like new neighbourhoods to have sidewalks on at least one side.

There is an emphasis placed on employment areas, promoting a sustainable approach to parks, and preserving significant trees.

About 83 per cent of those surveyed say parks serve an important active recreation and social function in residential areas. Every new neighbourhood should have a park at its centre, they suggest.

Further, they state new development will enhance the character of the town’s historic neighbourhoods.

Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner