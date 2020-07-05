Erin and Ben Napier Gave Fans a Tour of Their New Custom Kitchen and It's Perfect

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff - Getty Images

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier showed off a home renovation of their own during an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday.

"This is the dream kitchen I always wanted," Erin said of the couple's cleverly renovated kitchen.

Erin and Ben Napier appeared on The Today Show on Thursday to give fans a fun peek at one of the busiest rooms in their house: the kitchen!

The stars of HGTV's Home Town and Home Town Takeover recently did a full renovation of their kitchen and needless to say, it looks incredible.

Ben said that having white oak cabinetry was one of the things that was "most important" to the couple as they completed their renovation.

Asked how fans at home can get the look, Ben explained that you can either white wash your existing, darker cabinets, or strip them down and stain them in a lighter color.

Ben and Erin also highlighted their original pantry closet, which they renovated to secretly store a microwave and an ice-maker. (Genius!)

For the finishing touch, they decorated with what Ben described as one of their "most prized possessions"—a painting by their 2-year-old daughter, Helen. "She's been painting a lot during quarantine," Erin shared. So sweet!

After the kitchen tour, Ben and Erin made the exciting announcement that they will soon be heading to Wetumpka, Alabama, to give the city a complete makeover for their new HGTV show, Home Town Takeover.

Our only question now is, is it too late to move to Wetumpka?!



