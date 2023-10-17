Erin Andrews Started 'Screaming' When Taylor Swift Wore Her Jacket to Travis Kelce's Game: 'Huge Moment'

The NFL broadcaster gushes over the pop star’s fashion choice at last week’s Chiefs game: “I started screaming and freaking out"

Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube, Cooper Neill/Getty Erin Andrews (left) on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'; Taylor Swift (right) photographed in Kansas City, Missouri

Erin Andrews is ecstatic about Taylor Swift’s latest fashion statement.

“This was big, man,” the NFL broadcaster, 45, said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in response to the singer wearing the Chiefs windbreaker jacket designed by her apparel brand, Wear by Erin Andrews.

“If you have anything and she puts it on… I mean if you own a Kleenix company and she wipes her — it’s like oh my god. Yes, this was a huge moment,” she shared.

"As soon as she wore it, I saw it,” she added. “I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs. And then yeah, we restocked and we sold out. And thank you, thank you Taylor Swift.”

Andrews also revealed how she played a role in connecting Travis Kelce, 34 and Swift, 33, after proposing the two should date on her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” the reporter told Seth Meyers. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy. I mean he’s good looking.’”

Jamie Squire/Getty Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

"He’s just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together. Of course, we’re getting all the credit now,” she added.

On a podcast episode in August, Andrews and co-host Charissa Thompson asked Swift to “please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.” Andrews stated: “This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

In October, Kelce thanked them in a tweet for a part they might have played in making the connection.

In response to the clip on Instagram on Sunday, the tight end wrote, “😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!”

“We hope to officiate the wedding,” Andrews told Meyers. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Swift and Kelce linked up after the NFL tight end said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce that he wished he could have given her a friendship bracelet along with his number. She has attended many of his games and they have been seen together multiple times since.

"Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy."

