Erin Andrews And Charissa Thompson Team For iHeartMedia Podcast

Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, a talk show podcast hosted by sportscasters and longtime friends Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, bowed today on iHeartRadio with comedian/actor Kevin Hart as its first guest.

Andrews is a sports broadcaster and can be seen weekly on Fox NFL Sunday doing sideline coverage and features. She also cohosted reality series Dancing with the Stars for 11 seasons. Thompson is the host of Fox NFL Kickoff, the Sunday morning NFL pregame show. She has been part of FS1 since its launch.

In the podcastd, Andrews and Thompson will discuss their lives, careers and news in the ongoing series. On the first episode, Hart joins to discuss the pros and cons of sleeping in the nude, how to keep a marriage exciting, and the joys and challenges of parenting.

Future episodes will cover mask etiquette, getting older, what it’s like to run a small business, how to manage skin breakouts, and relationship advice, among other topics.

“Most people know Charissa and I as sports analysts and broadcasters,” said Andrews. “But this podcast really shows a different side of us. These are our real conversations about what we find to be most interesting and important today.”

Thompson said the podcast allows them to explore topics away from their sports lives. “This podcast is an opportunity for us to dive into all of our interests in a genuinely candid and fun way.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to be working with Erin and Charissa on this show,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. “They have this wonderfully sincere and hilarious rapport. This podcast is very much a conversation between two best friends and we’re looking forward to introducing it into the iHeartPodcast Network.”

The podcast will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, and listeners can hear it on iHeartRadio.com, through the iHeartRadio app, and on all the major podcast platforms.

