Erika Girardi's Music Career Memorabilia Auctioned by Ex Tom Girardi's Law Firm amid Legal Trouble

Erika Girardi memorabilia is being auctioned off by her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm amid their ongoing bankruptcy case and legal woes.

Erika filed for divorce from the former attorney, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, telling PEOPLE at the time, "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

Since then, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, and her ex have weathered various legal controversies in the public eye.

In December of last year, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was also later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition that same month.

To begin paying off the creditors in the ongoing bankruptcy case, items from the law office are being sold, and they're auctioning off merchandise and memorabilia related to Erika's music career as Erika Jayne. A listing by Three Sixty Asset Advisors shows the "collectibles," which include old magazine covers with the star, as well as music promo and photos.

Erika is the artist behind pop songs like 2007's "Roller Coaster" and 2017's "XXPEN$IVE."

Items also up for auction by the firm include a Cadillac, vintage books, a piano, wine, art, oriental rugs, sports and music memorabilia and furniture. A poster of Julia Roberts from the movie Erin Brockovich is also being auctioned off — a reference to Tom's famous case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in the 1990s that inspired the Oscar-winning film.

In June, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions that accused Erika of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

The court ultimately ruled in favor of the creditors, ordering that Erika's accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg and landlord Benjamin Khakshour supply various "key documents," including her pay stubs, bank statements and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.

Erika has also been accused of conspiring with Tom and using her "notoriety" to hide assets as the bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate both Tom and his firm.

In addition to his legal woes, Tom has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and placed under a conservatorship. His younger brother Robert was named as his temporary conservator in February, and the appointment was then made permanent in June.

"It's obviously a heartbreaking situation for Robert, but we agree with the court's rulings yesterday," Robert's lawyer, Nicholas Van Brunt said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.