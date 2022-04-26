Erika Girardi Reveals Which Scene She's Most 'Regretful' About in Upcoming Season of RHOBH

Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Erika Girardi is getting candid about her experience filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While appearing on Sunday's episode of Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge with her costars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, Erika opened up about the scene she would most like to remove from the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The reality star, 50, said the moment happened while she was in Aspen, Colorado, after getting into a fight with castmates Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, newcomer Sheree Zampino and Richards.

"We're staying in Aspen. We have had dinner and we go to the girls' house," she explained. "Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, Crystal were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them."

"I'd remove that," Erika added. "I haven't seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Tommy Garcia/Bravo The cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The "Pretty Mess" singer also revealed that she "went wild" during the incident.

"It was bad. It caused a problem between Kyle and myself. I'm regretful," she shared. "Obviously we've been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important."

Despite the drama, Erika reassured listeners that her and Richards were now on good terms. "Clearly, we've worked it out [if] we're sitting here today," she said.

However, Erika did not reveal the current status of her friendship with the other women.

Earlier this month, Beauvais, 55, opened up about her feud with Erika on Watch What Happens Live, admitting that she "dives deepest" into Erika's ongoing legal drama with her ex-husband Tom Girardi on the upcoming season.

She also noted that Erika "hurt [her] feelings the most" out of the entire RHOBH cast.

Erika wasn't the only one who opened up on the podcast about the most difficult scene to watch on the new season of RHOBH.

Rinna, 58, also revealed that seeing parts that involved the death of her mother Lois, who died in November, were incredibly tough to revisit.

"The hardest scene for me this season, I don't think I would remove it, but I do have a breakdown over my mom and it's just a painful thing to know that it's coming," she admitted on Sunday's podcast episode. "I f—ing lose it like I never have."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.