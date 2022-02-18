Erika Girardi Named in New $2.1 Million Lawsuit for 'Aiding and Abetting' Husband Tom

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi

Amy Sussman/Getty Erika Girardi

Erika Girardi is facing another legal battle in the aftermath of her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement activities.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, and her company EJ Global, LLC were named in a $2.1 million complaint filed Thursday, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claiming she "aided and abetted" Tom, 82, in his law firm Girardi & Keese's alleged financial wrongdoings.

"The complaint is another misguided effort to blame Erika for the conduct of others in which she had no part," Erika's attorney Evan C. Borges tells PEOPLE in a statement.

RELATED: Erika Girardi Says She's Done Dating Older Men After Divorcing Ex-Husband Tom: 'I Want to Have Fun'

"Erika has no law degree and never worked at or managed her former husband's law firm," Borges adds. "Whatever Mr. Girardi or others at his law firm did or said to the plaintiffs in this case, Erika had no knowledge or role in any of it. The focus should be on Mr. Girardi, his law firm, and anyone else who enabled what he did. Piling on Erika may generate publicity, but it's without any basis in reality."

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of attorney Manuel H. Miller and Kathleen Bajgrowicz, mother of the late NFL star Chuck Osborne who died after repeated head trauma in 2012, claims Erika "knew about the scheme" by which Tom allegedly withheld money due to clients and co-counsel. It also alleges that she was aware that victims were "funding her notoriously lavish lifestyle" shown on RHOBH.

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi

Steve Eichner/AP Erika and Tom Girardi

Tom and Miller jointly represented Bajgrowicz when she sued the NFL over her son's death, agreeing to share the fees. After reaching a settlement with the league, Tom was responsible for distributing funds to Bajgrowicz and Miller, but they allege he "lulled Plaintiffs into believing that the funds could not be distributed to anyone until various issues were first resolved."

"Unknown to Plaintiffs, Girardi had already taken their money and breached his and the firm's fiduciary duty to distribute the funds to Plaintiffs," they add.

Additionally, the complaint argues that Erika was "intimately involved in Girardi & Keese's business dealings."

"Defendants knew that Plaintiffs were fraud victims but did nothing to protect them and instead prioritized their own financial gain at Plaintiffs' expense," the suit adds. "Defendants should be required to compensate Plaintiffs for the harm they have caused and should be punished for aiding and abetting Girardi's breach of fiduciary duty and their financial elder abuse of Plaintiffs."

Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne

Rich Polk/getty

After 21 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. A month later, the pair was sued for allegedly using the split to embezzle money and have since faced a slew of other legal controversies, after he was accused of defrauding other clients.

Erika's attorney has since denied her involvement in the embezzlement, while Tom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia, for which he was placed under a temporary conservatorship.

The Pretty Mess artist spoke to PEOPLE this week about how she's doing while filming season 12 of RHOBH. "Well, everything's not hunky-dory," Erika said. "Look, I've had a hard time. My life was turned upside down last year, and this is where I'm at and picking up the pieces.

RELATED VIDEO: Embezzlement Suit Against Erika Girardi Dismissed in Illinois, Will Be Refiled in California

"And I've struggled and I've stumbled, and I can admit that, and I can go on with my life. Actually watching me rebuild my life. And some days I wish you weren't watching me rebuild my life, but it's true. It's what happens."

Erika added: "I'm human. I'm here to tell my story, and it's not always perfect."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robert Pattinson was told to change his ‘absolutely atrocious’ Batman voice

    The 35-year-old actor said he had wanted to do the opposite of the caped crusader’s usual ‘gruff, gravelly’ tones.

  • Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gives ' Bridgerton Vibes' While Cradling Baby Bump During NYFW

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively last month

  • Candace Cameron Bure Is a 'Proud Mama' as Daughter Plays Younger Version of Her in New Movie

    Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha, both star on Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder, premiering Feb. 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • Kris Jenner Explains Coincidence of Kylie Jenner's 222 Necklace Worn Years Before Son's Feb. 2 Birth

    Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby, son Wolf, on Feb. 2, 2022

  • This Rihanna-approved Fenty Beauty mascara is on sale for 50% off right now

    You had us at "Rihanna-approved."

  • Police discover remains of Oshawa woman who went missing 14 years ago

    Detective Sergeant Doris Carriere with the Durham Regional Police spoke on Wednesday regarding the details of the operation that led to finding and identifying the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick, an Oshawa woman that went missing in 2008. Carriere told reporters that Adam Strong, the man convicted of Fitzpatrick’s murder, disclosed information about her body’s location while in custody.

  • Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are So Excited!'

    Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcomed their first baby together, daughter Milou, in March 2020

  • Kris Jenner says Kylie's son Wolf looks 'exactly' like Stormi

    The mom of six said when Wolf "came out, it was like: There's Stormi being born all over again."

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell