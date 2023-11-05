Erik van Rooyen wins 2023 World Wide Technology Championship with eagle on final hole

Six players were within three shots of the lead down the stretch on Sunday, which set up an exciting finish at Tiger’s track.

Erik van Rooyen emerged from the pack to pick up the win at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The 33-year-old finished at 27 under after shooting a final-round 9-under 63 thanks to an eagle on the final hole that sealed the deal.

The win is the second of his PGA Tour career after he first claimed the 2021 Barracuda Championship, a tournament that uses a Modified Stableford scoring format. Entering this week, van Rooyen had made 28 starts on the season and earned more missed cuts (14) than made (13). He had finished inside the top 10 just three times, the last a T-6 at the Barracuda Championship in July.

