Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United need depth for ‘survival of the fittest’

Erik ten Hag arrives for a training session at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is concerned that Manchester United need to “catch up on squad depth” with the manager worried that the 60-plus injuries his side suffered last season could happen again due to the load on players.

United have already signed defender Leny Yoro and forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer. The manager is also pursuing a full-back – Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is a target – plus a defensive midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte of interest.

United finished eighth last season, a Premier League-era low mark for the club, and Ten Hag stated that while his first XI is competitive, more quality is required to mitigate against injury.

“We already had very good two buys,” the Dutchman said. “So when everyone is fit we have a team who can beat everyone, but the squad depth we have to catch up because we had injuries.

“We are vulnerable and we have to avoid this by getting less injuries and second, our squad has to be that good,” Ten Hag added. “The quality we have in depth, we have to catch up, but even more because this season will be the survival of the fittest.”

Ten Hag also warned that the events of last season, where a high number of players were struck down by injury, could be repeated. “It can happen again,” he said. “I just mentioned it, it’s survival of the fittest. One of the important things is for you to cover medical [excellence] and performance . The players have to work in the right way because the standards are so high and you have to fulfil them, the highest standards, not only on game day but every day.

“[There are] so many reasons [for the high number],” he added. “The amount of games. The fixture list. The load on the players, the pressure on the players is so high and we are not the only team with so many injuries, we were not even the worst [last term]. Also, bad luck, we had them at the end of the season in the back four and it cost us a lot of points. The load and pressure on players is immense, with the new model in Europe [competitions] next season.”

Ten Hag stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos-led assessment of his candidacy to remain as manager, which involved consulting numerous potential replacements, is now forgotten.

“We are now in a new season, we left everything behind, we are looking forward,” the 54-year-old said. “It’s a great project, the process is nice, we go with ups and downs … now we are very energised, good dynamic, good spirit, looking forward, we want to work and we want to win.

“I never think if I’m in a strong position or weak position [now],” added Ten Hag, who has extended his contract at Old Trafford to June 2026. “I want to collaborate, I can’t do this on my own. Players, staff, leadership, everyone [has to help], and I’m sure we will have even more success.”

Marcus Rashford suffered a disappointing campaign last term, scoring only eight goals in all competitions. Ten Hag has backed his striker to return to form after missing out on England’s squad for Euro 2024.

“Rashford can only improve himself, he is capable, he scores so many goals and at a relatively young age he has already scored so many goals, so he is capable of it,” the manager said. “I am confident and have 100% belief he can do the same as two years ago.”

United have appointed Andreas Georgson as a first-team coach, with the Swede having departed Norway’s Lillestrøm, where he had been head coach since January. The club’s next pre-season fixture is against Arsenal at LA’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday evening.