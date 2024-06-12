Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to take ‘step’ in pre-season after remaining as boss

Erik Ten Hag wants Manchester United to take the ‘next step’ on their pre-season tour after learning he will remain at the Old Trafford helm.

Ten Hag’s position had been under threat after a disappointing Premier League campaign in which his side finished eighth.

However, the 2023-24 season ended on a high with victory over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final and, following a performance review, it is understood the club have decided to retain the Dutchman.

United ended a difficult season on a high with victory in the FA Cup final (John Walton/PA)

The 54-year-old’s next task will be to prepare for the club’s summer friendly fixtures, the first of which is against Rosenborg in Norway on July 15.

Ten Hag is unlikely to have a full-strength squad available due to various players’ involvement at Euro 2024 and the Copa America but believes much can be learned from the pre-season programme.

In quotes on the club’s website, Ten Hag said: “Pre-season is about preparing for the season and we have to make that our next step.

“It is one of the only times when you have the team together and you can work in training on structures, the way of play but also on certain standards around the team and that’s very important to take this period and use it effectively.

“(The squad will be) as strong as possible but, of course, the players who go far in the Copa America and the Euros will not be involved.

“There will be a mix, with experienced players together with some young players.”

United also face Rangers at Murrayfield before travelling to the United States for further fixtures against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.