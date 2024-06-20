Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to sign £35m star with 3 league titles – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are considering the prospect of signing a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are likely to part ways with Sofyan Amrabat when his season-long loan from Fiorentina expires at the end of the month.

There is also the possibility that Casemiro could head for the exit door.

Romano now reports that United are seriously considering a new midfielder and it is ‘almost sure’ if Casemiro leaves the club this summer.

West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez is the option discussed internally by the Red Devils and he is appreciated by manager Erik ten Hag.

However, a deal will be difficult as the Hammers consider him as a key player.

Alvarez could cost premium fee from West Ham

The Mexico international was regularly linked with United during his time at Ajax, considering he was formerly managed by Ten Hag at the club.

Alvarez eventually made the move to the Hammers in a deal worth £35 million last summer and he was impressive as a successor to Declan Rice.

The 26-year-old, who has won three league titles in his career, was brilliant from the defensive midfield role with a passing accuracy of 86 percent.

He averaged 2.6 tackles and 5.3 recoveries per league game with 2.3 clearances. Alvarez won five duels per outing, losing possession on 8.4 occasions.

His pressing and work rate was admirable. Ten Hag may see him as a successor to Casemiro, who lost possession on 12 occasions on average last term.

Alvarez could be interested in a reunion with his former head coach, but the Hammers are unlikely to let him go on the cheap in the current transfer window.

They could easily demand double the price at which he was signed. With a limited transfer budget, United are unlikely to make an offer unless they can recoup significant funds.

Casemiro’s move to the Saudi Pro League would be helpful, but he is determined to continue in European football. The midfielder recently turned down Bayern Munich.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com