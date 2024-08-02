Erik ten Hag: True test of Sir Jim Ratcliffe faith will come in adversity

Erik ten Hag says everyone at the club must pull together if Manchester United are to kick on this season - Manchester United via Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Erik ten Hag is confident he has the full backing of Manchester United’s new hierarchy — but admits the true test of the relationship will come if they suffer a slump in form next season.

United met with half a dozen other managers, including Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi, at the end of last season before deciding to keep faith with Ten Hag by triggering an option to extend his contract by a year to 2026.

Looking confident and re-energised on United’s pre-season tour of the US, Ten Hag said he “feels the backing” and is “very aligned” with new sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and club director Sir Dave Brailsford, who is co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s eyes and ears at the club.

But the United manager admitted the biggest examination of that will come in the “bad moments”, which he hopes the team can avoid next season as they bid to build on their FA Cup triumph and put the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish behind them.

Asked if he was confident he would still retain that support if United endure a difficult start to the season or hit bumps in the road, Ten Hag said: “Yes. I feel that we are building something and that the people around me, we are in the same boat. But, of course, it’s always a proven point when the case is there but what I hope is that we avoid this.

‘It’s helpful when you feel you have the backing of the leadership group’

“For me it’s important that we are together and that we are working together — that you are in good moments together but also in bad moments. When it’s being questioned in the surroundings then of course that will flow into a team and that is not helpful in achieving success.

“I’m very comfortable and also at that time I felt very comfortable because I believe in myself. But, of course, it will help if there is very good communication and, of course, it’s helpful when you feel the backing from the leadership group.

“That helps because then you know where you’re building to, that you do it together. When you are in a very good, very strong bond that gives you confidence, gives you belief. Also the dressing room — they will feel this, they will feel this strong belief that will bed into the dressing room and on to the pitch.”

Ten Hag had to wait two-and-a-half weeks after winning the FA Cup with an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City before discovering that the club wanted to keep him — and only after they had held talks with a host of different managers.

But the Dutchman is keen to look forward, not back, and believes the club’s new football operations team will boost their chances of success.

‘When you are together you achieve more success’

“What I think is I want to collaborate — so togetherness,” he said. “Because I know when you are together you achieve more success and I am here to win. But we want to win, so I have to feel this and, when I feel this, we will win. We have good people.

“With highly competent people, they will contribute to more success and I don’t think negative. So, regarding your question, I don’t think negatively.

“I feel positive and I feel very aligned, they are here, we are building those relationships and, as I said, we have to prove this point during the season and the coming years — how strong we are.

“I felt always strong because I believe in myself. I believe that even in difficult circumstances that I can manage a team in a strong mentality. I believe that I can manage a team in winning positions but of course it will really help when around you there are strong people with great abilities to help you. Then the processes can speed up and you can get to higher levels. So if we can do this together we achieve quicker but also higher levels.”

Van Nistelrooy return

Ten Hag has revamped his coaching staff this summer with Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake, Andreas Georgson and Jelle ten Rouwelaar all arriving while Mitchell van der Gaag, Steve McClaren and Richard Hartis have all left.

Manager Erik ten Hag has revamped his coaching staff with former Man Utd striker and fellow Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy joining as assistant manager - Manchester United via Getty Images/Matthew Peters

“I think this summer many positives are there, with the new leadership group who will help give us a better foundation, a structure that will help our team,” Ten Hag said.

“We have some new coaches in which gives us, not a better dynamic, but a different dynamic, innovations, new ideas, a new dynamic, new energy, and I think then we can make progress to get to the next level.

“I feel this is my club. And I want to go for this challenge even though I knew this is very tough. But you only know when you are in and there are some challenges here. But already, we overcame many obstacles and we have to beat even more but … I feel we are in the right direction. And even in the summer I think many positives happened that we can accelerate this process.”

Although United were decimated by injuries last season en route to finishing eighth, Ten Hag came in for criticism for the way his team pressed high but defended with a low block, leaving wide open spaces in midfielder for opponents to exploit.

Ten Hag blames injuries for disappointing year

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was one of Ten Hag’s biggest critics on that issue but the Dutchman blamed the situation on the injury crisis that robbed him of key players.

“No, not in particular,” Ten Hag said when asked if any tweaks to the set-up had been discussed with his new coaches and Wilcox.

“So we will always be criticised. We are Man United and there is no other club that is criticised like Man United. You will always find in one game where you play a bad part where you find deficits in our game.

“Last season, when we hadn’t the players available and there were no patterns and fell off, we had to adjust our game model because every week we had to adjust our line-up, different personnel. We had 33 different back fours.

“What do you think? That the patterns are there? I saw the same what he [Carragher] saw. But I also know and we proved it not on one time but on a more consistent basis, we can play very compact and we are capable that we can build a foundation and be very successful.

“So the criticism, he [Carragher] can tell or another one can tell. But when we look at it and analyse it, we are very capable and we showed not only in the [Cup final] against City.”

Rashford challenged to improve

Marcus Rashford endured a miserable season on and off the pitch when he managed just eight goals and was reprimanded by Ten Hag for his behaviour, including a drunken night out in Belfast. But Ten Hag has challenged the striker — who was omitted from England’s Euro 2024 squad owing to his poor performances — to rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals in the Dutchman’s debut campaign.

Ten Hag has challenged Marcus Rashford to recapture his 2022/23 form - AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

“He has to prove this point,” Ten Hag said of Rashford. “We will set the conditions and he is very capable of doing this. The season before last, he scored 30 goals, so when he is in the right vibe, then he has such a high potential.

“And when he is really in that mood, then our game model will provide him the conditions to score again 30 or even more goals.

“He should fight for it, but we are not robots. We are dealing with human beings. And everyone, you are not always on your best.”

Asked why Rashford has been inconsistent from one season to the next, Ten Hag added: “I think it’s a question for Rashy, if that’s your assessment. So I don’t know if that’s a really clear pattern, but for me he is capable of being that impactful player.

“If he is doing, then for our team he’s such an important player because goals obviously make a difference. I expect him to be that player in this season.”

Off-field problems

Rashford’s issues aside, Antony had a period of paid leave last season in order to fight assault allegations made by a former girlfriend, which he denies, and Jadon Sancho was exiled and sent on loan after a falling out with Ten Hag only to return to the fold this summer.

Asked if he was disappointed that United were still being blighted by disciplinary issues given his efforts to raise standards, Ten Hag said: “I think when you want to play in top football nowadays, you need discipline on and off the pitch.

“It was always important, but it gets more and more important now because it’s the survival of the fittest.

“You are not a robot, you are not a machine. No one is. You can only deliver the levels of performance when you do the things right. When you don’t do the things right on and off the pitch, then you can’t perform.

“First of all the availability of the players should be better. The players have to take responsibility, we as staff has to take responsibility to do this together.

“The leadership plays also a role in this to set the right culture and then we have a higher rate of player availability because when you have got a squad where you can make choices that improve your levels then you have a better chance to win football games.”

Patience required with young players

With a host of young players in his squad, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo and new signing Leny Yoro, who has been ruled out for three months with a fractured metatarsal, Ten Hag admitted a degree of patience would be needed going forward.

“That’s a fair point. We have to build,” he said. “We have a group of players who are very talented and we are happy to have those players. I think also they are really Man United players — there are players who have an X-factor but they are young.

“They already have the experience of how to win a trophy and we have to build on that but with young players it will go with ups and downs and we have to realise that. Everyone has to realise this in this club internally but also you [the media] should realise this externally.

“Sometimes they will have a drop off and then it’s about do they have the character to bounce back and to achieve against high levels?”

Casemiro for sale

Casemiro struggled last season and was dropped for the Cup final. United will sell the Brazil midfielder if the right offer comes in this summer but, as of yet, that interest has still to materialise. But Ten Hag believes he can play an important role.

“You have to make choices,” he said. “But he is a very important player. He is a leader and he can make a difference for our team. I talk in general, but it is for all the players. When they are needed… no-one can play every game, it’s impossible.”

Asked if he expected Casemiro to stay, Ten Hag said: “All the players who are there, if they want to play for us, want to play for the badge and they have the quality, then I hope they keep contributing to our team. We have seen that Casemiro in his career is so successful.”