How Erik ten Hag took just 100 days to become all-powerful at Manchester United

On the morning of Erik ten Hag's 100th day in charge at Manchester United – a turbulent period which has ultimately seen the club's new manager given almost complete authority – we analyse how the Dutchman exerted his influence.

Transfers

As chaotic and reactive as Manchester United have appeared in the transfer window this summer, their eye-watering £225 million outlay on Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen is unprecedented in the club’s history. United’s previous biggest summer spend was £153 million under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, which narrowly outstripped the close season expenditures in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

United may not have got their business done early as Erik ten Hag wished, and ended up paying even greater premiums as they scrambled for signings in the wake of a wretched start, but the manager cannot argue he has not been handsomely backed.

The failure to land his primary midfield target, Frenkie de Jong, is one source of regret but the club’s determination to back Ten Hag’s judgment has actually caused them to row back from positions they initially held – and risk a repeat of past recruitment mistakes.

Adamant that the days of being held to ransom were over, United have paid more than €50m (£43m) above their original valuations of Antony and Martínez such was Ten Hag’s desire to land the players.

Similarly, United were opposed to signing thirty-somethings on big money at the start of the summer. But a degree of desperation after the shocking defeats by Brighton and Brentford and inability to snare De Jong led to them coughing up £70m to Real Madrid for the 30-year-old Casemiro, who was awarded a hugely expensive four-year contract.

United were adamant they would only pursue players eager to come to Old Trafford yet persisted in a 14-week pursuit of De Jong when it was clear he wanted to stay at Barcelona. The time invested in part reflected a wish to give the manager what he wanted, even if De Jong felt an overly ambitious target to begin with.

A hard line stance about not bringing any more potential “bad eggs” into the dressing room after a series of ill-advised past signings also threatened to be undermined until the club pulled out of a move for Marko Arnautovic under pressure from fans and talks over a deal for Adrien Rabiot collapsed.

United said they learnt important lessons from Louis van Gaal’s tenure when they backed the manager’s judgement almost exclusively and paid a heavy price. They will hope Ten Hag has a better eye for a player than his fellow Dutchman.

Discipline and authority

Bruno Fernandes was honest enough to admit during pre-season that a crackdown on indiscipline was long overdue and this is an area where Ten Hag has made some of his biggest early gains.

There was no greater example of the manager’s efforts to reinforce the standards he expects than the morning after the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford when he cancelled a scheduled day off and ordered each of his players to run 13.8km – the distance by which Brentford had collectively outrun United.

Disgruntlement at the punishment soon dissipated when the players discovered Ten Hag would be joining in the intense running session – an admission of personal responsibility for the mauling that impressed the squad and strengthened the Dutchman’s authority over a group he is desperate to unify.

The unorthodox approach drew an immediate reaction in the next game, with United running 18.2km more than they did against Brentford en route to a galvanising 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The players are simply not being indulged in the ways they were previously. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of a series of players publicly rebuked by Ten Hag for leaving Old Trafford without permission before the end of their friendly against Rayo Vallecano last month.

One player who was twice late for team meetings during the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia was dropped for a game as a consequence. Mobile phones have been banned at meal times.

Yet whereas Van Gaal stood accused of being over-fastidious at times at United – he had a tracker fitted so he could check if emails sent to players were opened and for how long after suspecting they were being ignored – Ten Hag is not so pernickety.

Big calls

By dropping his captain, Harry Maguire, and most high profile player, Ronaldo, against Liverpool, let alone Luke Shaw and Fred, Ten Hag proved he was unafraid to make big decisions – and that reputations count for little.

United had almost £350m of talent on the bench alone for the 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday. Equally, the players know where they stand. It was made clear, for example, when Ten Hag opted to retain Maguire as captain that the England defender’s form would dictate whether he held down a place and that the armband offered no protection against being demoted.

On Ronaldo, Ten Hag has chosen his words carefully all summer. Publicly, he has declared his wish to work with the unsettled Portugal striker. Privately, he has remained open to a sale if a suitable offer arrived but conscious not to burn bridges and create added problems for himself in the event the player stays.

Any suspicions favouritism would be shown to Donny van de Beek were quickly quashed, with Ten Hag seeming to share the opinion of his predecessors, Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, that his former Ajax midfielder has it all to do to prove he can cut it in the Premier League.

Indeed, fringe players have also been left in no doubt where the manager stands. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was immediately replaced as first choice right-back by Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly and Alex Telles have left on loan. Lingard, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata had already departed as free agents and Ten Hag has suggested Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams would have been moved on, too, but for injuries.

A concern is that Andreas Pereira, who left for Fulham for £8.5m, remains the only player United have raised funds for so far this summer and Ten Hag will doubtless hope the club get better at selling.

Results

The loss of Anthony Martial, his best player during pre-season, on the eve of the Brighton game with a hamstring injury that also ruled the striker out of the Brentford debacle was a setback for Ten Hag. But he could seldom have imagined such a brutal introduction to English football after an encouraging pre-season.

Whether those embarrassing defeats and displays ultimately prove a blessing in disguise, Ten Hag has demonstrated a willingness to adapt and learn fast, a direct counterpart to those who wondered if he would be a slave to his overarching philosophy.

Having been cut to pieces trying to play out from the back at Brentford, Ten Hag changed tack against Liverpool and went long. Goalkeeper David De Gea did not once take a short goal-kick. Christian Eriksen has been restored to a more familiar midfield role after the manager’s experiments with the Dane as a false nine against Brighton and pivot against Brentford backfired spectacularly.

The Dutchman has been malleable in other ways, too. Raphaël Varane’s camp were concerned Ten Hag was not sold on the France defender during pre-season when he was sent on an individual training programme but he has been integral in the past two wins.