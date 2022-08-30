How Erik ten Hag took just 100 days to become all-powerful at Manchester United

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Ducker
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
  • Christian Eriksen
    Christian Eriksen
    Danish association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frenkie de Jong
    Dutch association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Henrique Casimiro
    Carlos Henrique Casimiro
    Brazilian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ten Hag and Ronaldo - REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ten Hag and Ronaldo - REUTERS/Phil Noble

On the morning of  Erik ten Hag's 100th day in charge at Manchester United – a turbulent period which has ultimately seen the club's new manager given almost complete authority – we analyse how the Dutchman exerted his influence.

Transfers

As chaotic and reactive as Manchester United have appeared in the transfer window this summer, their eye-watering £225 million outlay on Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen is unprecedented in the club’s history. United’s previous biggest summer spend was £153 million under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, which narrowly outstripped the close season expenditures in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

United may not have got their business done early as Erik ten Hag wished, and ended up paying even greater premiums as they scrambled for signings in the wake of a wretched start, but the manager cannot argue he has not been handsomely backed.

The failure to land his primary midfield target, Frenkie de Jong, is one source of regret but the club’s determination to back Ten Hag’s judgment has actually caused them to row back from positions they initially held – and risk a repeat of past recruitment mistakes.

Adamant that the days of being held to ransom were over, United have paid more than €50m (£43m) above their original valuations of Antony and Martínez such was Ten Hag’s desire to land the players.

Similarly, United were opposed to signing thirty-somethings on big money at the start of the summer. But a degree of desperation after the shocking defeats by Brighton and Brentford and inability to snare De Jong led to them coughing up £70m to Real Madrid for the 30-year-old Casemiro, who was awarded a hugely expensive four-year contract.

Casemiro - Manchester United via Getty Images
Casemiro - Manchester United via Getty Images

United were adamant they would only pursue players eager to come to Old Trafford yet persisted in a 14-week pursuit of De Jong when it was clear he wanted to stay at Barcelona. The time invested in part reflected a wish to give the manager what he wanted, even if De Jong felt an overly ambitious target to begin with.

A hard line stance about not bringing any more potential “bad eggs” into the dressing room after a series of ill-advised past signings also threatened to be undermined until the club pulled out of a move for Marko Arnautovic under pressure from fans and talks over a deal for Adrien Rabiot collapsed.

United said they learnt important lessons from Louis van Gaal’s tenure when they backed the manager’s judgement almost exclusively and paid a heavy price. They will hope Ten Hag has a better eye for a player than his fellow Dutchman.

Discipline and authority

Bruno Fernandes was honest enough to admit during pre-season that a crackdown on indiscipline was long overdue and this is an area where Ten Hag has made some of his biggest early gains.

There was no greater example of the manager’s efforts to reinforce the standards he expects than the morning after the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford when he cancelled a scheduled day off and ordered each of his players to run 13.8km – the distance by which Brentford had collectively outrun United.

Disgruntlement at the punishment soon dissipated when the players discovered Ten Hag would be joining in the intense running session – an admission of personal responsibility for the mauling that impressed the squad and strengthened the Dutchman’s authority over a group he is desperate to unify.

The unorthodox approach drew an immediate reaction in the next game, with United running 18.2km more than they did against Brentford en route to a galvanising 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Rashford - Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images
Rashford - Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images

The players are simply not being indulged in the ways they were previously. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of a series of players publicly rebuked by Ten Hag for leaving Old Trafford without permission before the end of their friendly against Rayo Vallecano last month.

One player who was twice late for team meetings during the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia was dropped for a game as a consequence. Mobile phones have been banned at meal times.

Yet whereas Van Gaal stood accused of being over-fastidious at times at United – he had a tracker fitted so he could check if emails sent to players were opened and for how long after suspecting they were being ignored – Ten Hag is not so pernickety.

Big calls

By dropping his captain, Harry Maguire, and most high profile player, Ronaldo, against Liverpool, let alone Luke Shaw and Fred, Ten Hag proved he was unafraid to make big decisions – and that reputations count for little.

United had almost £350m of talent on the bench alone for the 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday. Equally, the players know where they stand. It was made clear, for example, when Ten Hag opted to retain Maguire as captain that the England defender’s form would dictate whether he held down a place and that the armband offered no protection against being demoted.

On Ronaldo, Ten Hag has chosen his words carefully all summer. Publicly, he has declared his wish to work with the unsettled Portugal striker. Privately, he has remained open to a sale if a suitable offer arrived but conscious not to burn bridges and create added problems for himself in the event the player stays.

Any suspicions favouritism would be shown to Donny van de Beek were quickly quashed, with Ten Hag seeming to share the opinion of his predecessors, Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, that his former Ajax midfielder has it all to do to prove he can cut it in the Premier League.

Van de Beek and Fabinho - David Davies/PA Wire
Van de Beek and Fabinho - David Davies/PA Wire

Indeed, fringe players have also been left in no doubt where the manager stands. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was immediately replaced as first choice right-back by Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly and Alex Telles have left on loan. Lingard, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata had already departed as free agents and Ten Hag has suggested Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams would have been moved on, too, but for injuries.

A concern is that Andreas Pereira, who left for Fulham for £8.5m, remains the only player United have raised funds for so far this summer and Ten Hag will doubtless hope the club get better at selling.

Results

The loss of Anthony Martial, his best player during pre-season, on the eve of the Brighton game with a hamstring injury that also ruled the striker out of the Brentford debacle was a setback for Ten Hag. But he could seldom have imagined such a brutal introduction to English football after an encouraging pre-season.

Whether those embarrassing defeats and displays ultimately prove a blessing in disguise, Ten Hag has demonstrated a willingness to adapt and learn fast, a direct counterpart to those who wondered if he would be a slave to his overarching philosophy.

Having been cut to pieces trying to play out from the back at Brentford, Ten Hag changed tack against Liverpool and went long. Goalkeeper David De Gea did not once take a short goal-kick. Christian Eriksen has been restored to a more familiar midfield role after the manager’s experiments with the Dane as a false nine against Brighton and pivot against Brentford backfired spectacularly.

The Dutchman has been malleable in other ways, too. Raphaël Varane’s camp were concerned Ten Hag was not sold on the France defender during pre-season when he was sent on an individual training programme but he has been integral in the past two wins.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.